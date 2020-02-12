Sam Brueck was in a bit of a funk offensively, held without a field goal for nearly three quarters.

But when the chips were down, the Notre Dame High School junior guard came through in the clutch.

With West Burlington mounting a furious second-half comeback, Brueck stepped back and buried a 3-pointer right through the Falcons' heart as the third-quarter buzzer sounded.

Brueck's shot lifted Class 1A's 10th-ranked Notre Dame to a 52-41 SEI Superconference South Division victory over the Falcons at Father Minett Gymnasium.

While Brueck may have had an otherwise quiet night, he made plenty of noise when it mattered most.

"It was just nice to see a shot finally go in. It gave me a lot more confidence going into the fourth quarter," Brueck said. "I got a really good kick from Axel (Tjaden). Axel had an amazing game. He was sharing the ball really well and I happened to hit it."

Notre Dame (17-4 overall, 12-4 South Division) made a concerted effort to force West Burlington junior Marvion Jackson out of the post, where he did most of his damage in the Falcons' earlier win over Notre Dame.

"He was a load late. It hurt Mitchell getting in foul trouble because it took where we couldn't throw three or four guys at him late in the game and try to wear him down," Notre Dame coach Dan Kies said of Jackson. "He's a big, talented kid — tall, athletic, strong. He show in the second half how he can get to the rim on you and get to your body and finish well. We felt like we had to try to limit what he was going to do."

"We knew he likes to shoot inside more than outside, so we were forcing perimeter shots and he likes to drive, so help off some people in the paint and make him shoot outside," Notre Dame senior Axel said.

West Burlington (12-7, 10-6) took a 17-13 lead early in the second quarter on a putback by Dylan McElderry and a pair of free throws by Darian Johnson.

Notre Dame turned to the inside duo of Tjaden and Josh Smith, who carried the offense for stretches. Tjaden scored eight of his game-high 23 points in the second quarter, while a layin by Smith off a nifty feed from Nick Skerik gave the Nikes a 23-17 halftime edge.

The Nikes' unselfishness on offense and stinginess on defense carried the day.

"The past three years we've been disrupting in the passing lanes a lot. That helps a lot," Tjaden said. "At the beginning of the year we weren't sharing it as much, but we really made it a point to start sharing the ball more."

"If we make the extra pass or the extra two passes, we get a lot of really good looks. That's huge," Kies said. "I think all of the guys are making a better making a better effort all together just to work harder defensively and pick each other up. When they help out at the right time and they know there are certain guys they can't leave wide open, they have found an identity defensively. It's a good time of the year to find that and hopefully it just keeps getting better."

West Burlijngton cut the Nikes' lead to 29-26 midway through the third quarter as the Falcons went inside to Jackson.

Any hopes the Falcons had of a comeback were dashed by Brueck, who drilled a trey from the right wing which swished through the net at the third-quarter buzzer and gave the Nikes all the momentum, and an 11-point lead.

"At that point it gave us a lot of momentum going into the fourth quarter. A team like West Burlington is really good, a really strong team with Marvion. It was a really good game by them, as well," Brueck said.

"That was pretty big. Sure, we're still sitting on a lead, but that really kind of padded it going into the final period. He was struggling shooting the ball, but he came across aggressively, knowing he had to take a shot because the clock was running down and he shot it confidently," Kies said.

"With Darian out in the second half, we knew it was going to be an uphill battle. I thought we made a nice run late in the third quarter. That was a big three by Brueck going into the fourth. At that point we couldn't put enough stops together to get back in the game," West Burlington coach Ryan O'Hern said. "I think both teams got better tonight. It was a great atmosphere. Great crowd. It was a lot of fun even though we came up short. We need to regroup and get ready for Winfield-Mount Union on Friday and then start preparing for either Central Lee or Danville next Thursday for the district semifinal at West Burlington."

WEST BURLINGTON (41)

Cayson Shipp 0-8 0-2 0, Colton Sherwood 3-10 2-2 9, Ty Hill 1-4 0-0 3, Darian Johnson 2-3 2-3 7, Marvion Jackson 8-19 3-4 20, Dylan McElderry 1-3 0-0 2, Ethan Eilers 0-1 0-0 0, Max Slater 0-0 0-0 0, Austin Applegate 0-0 0-0 0, Hayden Vandenberg 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 15-50 7-11 41.

NOTRE DAME (52)

Mitchell Brent 4-7 4-4 12, Matt Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, Sam Brueck 1-5 1-3 4, Nick Skerik 0-3 1-2 1, Axel Tjaden 10-19 3-5 23, Josh Smith 5-8 0-1 10, Anthony Hoffman 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Becker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-48 9-15 52.

Score by quarters

West Burlington;13;4;11;13;—;41

Notre Dame;11;12;16;13;—;52

Fouls: West Burlington 20, Notre Dame 11. Fouled out: McElderry. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: West Burlington 4-16 (Johnson 1-1, Hill 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Sherwood 1-4, Shipp 0-5), Notre Dame 1-9 (Brueck 1-3, Tjaden 0-1, Skerik 0-2, Johnson 0-3).

Records: West Burlington 12-7 overall (10-6 SEI Superconference South Division), Notre Dame 17-4 (12-4).