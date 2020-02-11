Rasir Bolton will draw primary duty

The truth is there is little, and perhaps nothing, Iowa State can do to replace Tyrese Haliburton.

You don’t lose a potential top-10 NBA draft, shout ‘Next man up’ and keep things rolling. The talent void is too big, the production too vast to overcome, especially for a team that was already struggling to keep pace with its competitors in the Big 12.

The schedule, though, remains, and there are still games on it, even if a broken wrist will keep Haliburton off the floor.

So the immediate problem for the Cyclones to solve is not how do you replace Haliburton’s 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game because that’s not likely possible, but rather the more fundamental issue of who plays point guard?

The bulk of the task will fall to sophomore Rasir Bolton.

“He’ll be the primary point,” ISU coach Steve Prohm said Monday ahead of ISU's game at Oklahoma on Wednesday (8 p.m.; ESPN2).

Bolton has had spot point duty this season as the Cyclones made an effort to get Haliburton off the ball to try to create opportunities for him as defenses focused in on him, but he’s largely been the Cyclones’ two-guard, a high-volume shooter and scorer more than facilitator or assistman.

“It’s not a huge change,” Bolton said. “I played point guard before, had to run a team. It’s just a little different now because it’s college. I feel like it’s all the same.

“Lead guys, make plays, take care of the ball - just try to win.”

Bolton’s first order of business will be to cut down on his turnovers as ISU’s primary ballhandler. His turnover rate during Big 12 play has been 22 percent - translated, he’s turned it over a bit more than once every five times down the floor when he’s playing. His assist rate has been a solid 19.5 percent during Big 12 play, which ranks 15th in the league.

“Assist-to-turnover, we’ve got to improve that area,” Prohm said.

Bolton hasn’t played a ton of point during his career - either at ISU or during his freshman season at Penn State - but it’s a spot that Prohm believes could be his home during his career.

“I wouldn’t mind to see him at that position,” Prohm said. “There’s more to it from the standpoint of taking ownership. You’ve got to do it every day. You’ve got to do it on the floor. You’ve got to do it in the film room. You’ve got to do it within the game.

“I’m excited for him. I’m excited for him to get this opportunity and see how much he can grow over hopefully longer than five weeks.”

Haliburton’s absence will also likely clear the way for Prentiss Nixon and Tre Jackson to see time at the one.

Jackson’s development is more critical to ISU’s future than the senior Nixon, whose playing time has been decreased since he moved out of the starting lineup. If Jackson can find his footing at the point, it would help create depth and stability at the position for the future, assuming Haliburton declares for the draft this spring.

If he and Bolton can show point skills, it would give ISU more versatility for the future with multiple players capable of primary ballhandling duties on the floor simultaneously.

“I’d rather have two or three point guard skill-level guys on the floor at one time that can dribble, pass and shoot,” Prohm said. “That’s what makes offense hard to guard.”