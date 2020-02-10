Don Howard has been coaching or running for a track and field team for well over 40 years.

But in season 41 as a coach, Howard’s gained a new title: head coach

“It was just the right timing,” he said. “I was always content being the assistant coach because I was still doing my own thing as the assistant, but as the head coaching spot remained unfilled, I thought about it more and more, and didn’t want it to fall to someone whose inexperience, so I said I would do it.”

Howard will be replacing Scott Kiesel, who was atop of the helm for the past 11 seasons. Choosing Howard as a replacement wasn’t a hard decision, not only for his decades of experience, but because of who he is as a coach, Brett Collins, the 7 -12 activities director for the Boone Community School District, said.

“Don is very friendly, very calm, very approachable and his knowledge of the sport is immense,” Collins said. “He has such a great comfort level with the sport and has a great ability working and connecting with our students.”

While coaching track and field, Howard has coached everything imaginable. From sprinters to long-distance and hurdlers to high-jumpers, he said.

While an athlete, himself, he was a sprinter for a now closed Green Mountain High School in Green Mountain, which is just 15 minutes northeast of Marshalltown.

Besides coaching girls track and field and girls basketball sporadically since the 1970s for Boone, he was a math teacher for 36 years and the middle school computer teacher for the last 15 years until this school year, he said.

And with being a teacher and a coach within the same district since the 70s, Howard has had the opportunity to coach and teach the sons and daughters of some of his former students and runners, which allows him to connect to those children a little better.

“It’s really just another way of being able to connect with some of the kids,” he said.

Since retiring as a teaching professional, Howard has stuck around Boone helping around when he can to assist in his self-proclaimed ‘sports addiction.’

“I’m a sports addict, I still help and keep stats for the football team in the fall, score sheets for the volleyball team, and when I’m around I keep the book for the girls basketball team,” Howard said. “I’m just a sports addict and I love them and cannot get enough of them.”

Although Howard is inheriting a fairly young team that only has one senior on the roster, it allows him the opportunity to truly teach the younger competitors the techniques and proper ways of doing things, hopefully to build a successful team.

And by having such a young team, he’ll be able to continue coaching these kids and truly see them, hopefully, reach their full-potential by the time they are seniors, he said.