Second-ranked (Class 1A) WACO ran its undefeated string to 20 games with a 59-50 win over Pekin in the Southeast Iowa Superconference boys basketball shootout in Iowa Wesleyan University's Ruble Arena in Mount Pleasant Friday night.

WACO and Pekin (14-4) were the top seeds in the South and North divisions, respectively.

Pekin led 14-10 through the first quarter, but the Warriors battled back to grab a 27-25 halftime edge.

WACO's Gabe Reichenbach led all scorers with 19 points. Pietro Vannini scored 15, Nik Coble had 12 and Braden Hammond added nine. Nick Tschudy led Pekin with 17 points and Brayden Sobaski added 16.

NOTRE DAME 59, HIGHLAND 44: Notre Dame shook off the Huskies in the second half and won the Shootout game in Ruble Arena in Mount Pleasant.

The score was knotted at 12-12 at the first quarter break, then the Nikes managed a 28-27 edge by halftime. A 16-3 run in the third quarter put Notre Dame in charge.

Notre Dame's Josh Smith led all scorers with 16 points. Teammates Axel Tjaden and Nick Skerik added 14 and 11 points. Sam Brueck scored eight and Mitchell Brent added seven. Mason McFarland led Highland with 14 points and Zack Lasek added 13.

Notre Dame is 16-4. Highland is 17-3.

WEST BURLINGTON 65, LONE TREE 47: The Falcons toppled Lone Tree in the Superconference Shootout at West Burlington.

Colten Sherwood led West Burlington with 20 points. Marvion Jackson scored 17 and Darian Johnson added 14. Harmon Miller led Lone Tree with 19 points.

West Burlington (12-6) plays at Notre Dame Tuesday. Lone Tree fell to 11-8.

NEW LONDON 56, HILLCREST 48: The Tigers defeated Hillcrest Academy in the Superconference Shootout at New London.

Grant Swanson led New London with 16 points and nine rebounds. Blaise Porter finished with 15 points, eight assists and five steals. Kade Benjamin scored 12 points.

New London improved to 12-7. Hillcrest Academy is 9-9.

WAPELLO 61, DANVILLE 52: A fourth quarter rally lifted Wapello to victory in the Superconference Shootout at Danville.

The score was tied at 39-all through three quarters, then the Indians launched a 22-13 spree for the win.

Maddux Griffin led Wapello (9-9) with 19 points. Caden Thomas had 14, Rhett Smith 13 and Aidan Housman added 10. Ty Carr paced Danville (10-10) with 19 points and Taylor Kensett added 15.

MEDIAPOLIS 55, CARDINAL 48: Drew Schroeder scored 17 points and led the Bulldogs past Cardinal in the Superconference Shootout at Eldon.

Schroeder sank two 3-pointers. Dawson Wirt scored 13 points for Mediapolis (7-12) and Ryan Ensminger and Wyatt Wilkerson each scored six. Cardinal slipped to 10-11.

HOLY TRINITY 41, W-MU 33: The Crusaders knocked off Winfield-Mount Union in the Superconference Shootout at Fort Madison.

Quentin Schneider led Holy Trinity with nine points. Chandler Rung and Jason Thurman each scored seven and Vasin Thurman added six. Christian Gerot and Ty Yocum each scored seven points to lead Winfield-Mount Union (5-14). Holy Trinity improved to 8-12.

CENTRAL LEE 51, L-M 46: Seth Mayes' double double led the Hawks past Louisa-Muscatine in the Superconference Shootout at Donnellson.

Mayes finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Dylan Stuecker had 11 points and four assists; Bronson Sargent recorded eight points, seven assists and five rebounds; and Derick Denning added seven points.

Central Lee improved to 3-17; L-M is 2-18.

VAN BUREN 66, COLUMBUS 48: Jackson Manning sank eight 3-pointers to lead the Warriors past Columbus in the Superconference Shootout at Keosauqua.

Manning finished with a game-high 28 points. Van Buren's Tony Davison scored 15 points, Lane Davis had 13 and Jonah Heckenberg added eight. Eric Valdez paced Columbus with 18 points. Brody Frost added 12.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

BOYS BASKETBALL

KEOKUK 59, FAIRFIELD 47: A second quarter spurt put the Chiefs in control and Keokuk won the game on the home floor.

Fairfield led 16-10 after the first quarter. A 24-6 run in the second quarter gave Keokuk control.

Anthony Potratz led Keokuk with 14 points and TyJai Mueller scored 10. Isaiah Seay and Boone Messer each added nine. Drew Martin paced Fairfield with 17 points and Max Weaton had 11.

Keokuk is 15-4 (7-1). Fairfield fell to 2-14 (1-7).

WASHINGTON 78, FORT MADISON 41: The Demons coasted past the Bloodhounds at Fort Madison.

Washington improved to 13-4 overall and held on to a slim conference lead at 8-1. Fort Madison is 6-12 (1-8).

ILLINOIS BOYS BASKETBALL

FARMINGTON 63, ILLINI WEST 41: Corbin Rutledge scored 22 points to lead the Farmers past Illini West at Carthage, Illinois.

Max Richardson led Illini West with 14 points, Cole Jackson scored 11 and Lincoln Gooding added seven.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KEOKUK 54, FAIRFIELD 35: The Chiefs clinched a share of the Southeast Conference title with a win at Keokuk.

Keokuk is 15-3 overall and 8-0 in the SEC. Fairfield slipped to 10-7 (6-2).

FORT MADISON 49, WASHINGTON 20: Fort Madison freshman Camille Kruse outscored the entire Washington team in the Bloodhounds' SEC win at Fort Madison.

Kruse had 23 points on six field goals, five from 3-point range, and 6-for-6 free throw shooting. Sarah Bernhart scored five points for the Hounds and Anna Kester and Brandy Walker each scored four. Olivia Pacha led the Demons with seven points.

Fort Madison improved to 6-12 overall and 2-7 in the SEC. Washington is 11-7 (4-5).