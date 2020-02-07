IOWA VS. MICHIGAN AT A GLANCE

Who — Iowa (10-0 overall, 7-0 Big Ten) vs. Michigan (6-3, 5-1)

What — Dual meet

When — 7:03 p.m. Saturday

Where — Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1, Michigan is No. 22.

All-time series — Iowa leads 32-26-1.

Series streak — Michigan has won 1.

Last meeting — Michigan won, 19-17, on Jan. 27, 2018 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Television — BTN

Radio — KXIC-AM (800)

PROBABLE LINEUPS

MICHIGAN



125 — NO. 19 Jack Medley, so., 13-9. 133 — Austin Assad, sr., 3-7 or Joey Silva, fr., 3-0. 141 — Cole Mattin, fr., 13-8. 149 — No. 9 Kanen Storr, jr., 12-2. 157 — No. 9 Will Lewan, fr., 15-4. 165 — Tyler Meisinger, jr., 6-7 or Reece Hughes, jr., 2-5. 174 — Max Maylor, fr., 3-11. 184 — No. 20 Jelani Embree, so., 15-7. 197 — Jackson Striggow, sr., 14-6. HWT — No. 2 Mason Parris, so., 22-0.

IOWA

125 — No. 1 Spencer Lee, sr., 12-0. 133 — Paul Glynn, sr., 4-2. 141 — No. 9 Max Murin, so., 10-1 or Carter Happel, jr., 7-5. 149 — No. 2 Pat Lugo, sr., 15-1. 157 — No. 5 Kaleb Young, jr., 13-2. 165 — No. 2 Alex Marinelli, jr., 14-1. 174 — No. 1 Michael Kemerer, sr., 10-0. 184 — No. 9 Abe Assad, fr., 19-5 or Cash Wilcke, sr., 11-3. 197 — No. 6 Jacob Warner, so., 12-3. HWT — No. 3 Tony Cassioppi, fr., 15-0.

SYNOPSIS

The Hawkeyes will be overwhelming favorites against a Wolverines team which is reloading. The Hawkeyes had a few chinks in their armor exposed last week in the dual against Penn State. Junior Austin DeSanto suffered a knee injury and will not make the trip. Senior Paul Glynn will take his spot in the lineup for the second straight dual. The Hawkeyes still have questions at 141 and 184. Murin has been out of the lineup and missed both duals last weekend. Junior Carter Happel took his place. And Assad is coming off consecutive losses at 184 after getting out to an impressive start as a true freshman. Senior Cash Wilcke is list as a possible replacement. The Hawkeyes shouldn't have much problem and hope to heal up with two duals remaining before the Big Ten Championships March 7-8 at Rutgers.

— By Matt Levins