Before the season started, Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly had three questions he posed for Cyclones star Kristin Scott.

Do you think you can be a great player?

Do you want to be a great player?

Are you willing to accept the role of being one of the top two players on every team’s scouting report?

“’Yes, yes, yes,’” Fennelly recalled Scott saying. “It was no hesitation. A lot of kids say they want to be coached. That usually means, ‘Tell me what I want to hear.’ Kristin is someone that wants to be coached. She wants to be coached hard. She wants to be held accountable as a player. And she wants to be the person that I think is a leader.”

That type of approach has allowed Scott to have an even bigger season for ISU ,which takes on Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum.

“We talked about my role and that it would be different from last year, especially losing our primary scorers,” Scott said. “I knew I had to step up in that way.”

The junior was already coming off a season that saw her become arguably ISU’s most improved player. After playing a small role as a freshman, Scott had a breakout sophomore campaign, averaging 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in 35 contests including 17 starts.

But Fennelly thought Scott was just scratching the surface of her potential. That’s the message he tried to get through to her when he met with her in the spring and then again in the fall.

On both occasions, he posed the three big questions to her. Scott, who sometimes could be hard on herself, knew she could be great. But the key, Fennelly said, was that she wanted to be great and was ready to take on a bigger role this season with the Cyclones losing stars Bridget Carleton and Alexa Middleton.

Scott had previously flown under the radar, but was going to be at the top of opponents’ scouting reports this season with Ashley Joens. The work that it would take to be great and the pressure that came with being a star again didn’t bother Scott, who said she embraced it all.

“(It’s) just wanting the ball more and wanting the ball in my hands more and being willing to shoot those harder shots that nobody else wants to take,” Scott said.

So, that’s what Scott has done this season. She’s behind only Joens in points (14.4 per game) and rebounds (6.7). Fennelly said the numbers could have been even better had back spasms not slowed her down at the start of the season.

But Scott is now in fine form.

“I think she’s putting together a really, really good year,” Fennelly said. “Hopefully she can stay healthy the rest of the way and finish strong. I feel good that she can.”

Even though Scott has made massive strides, both she and Fennelly believe she still has room for growth. Even though Scott is just a junior, she’s already on the radar of WNBA teams. Fennelly said she has plenty of pro potential.

“The physicality of that league is not her strength,” Fennelly said. “But she can really shoot it and in a league, if you look at NBA games….there’s a lot of pick and rolls, pick and pop, drive and kick (stuff),” Fennelly said. “If she’s being guarded by a 6-foot-7 center in a WNBA game, they’ve got to go out and guard her. And her range is 3-point and beyond. She can shoot at WNBA, NBA 3-point (range) without any problem. I think she’s also intriguing to people because she can create a matchup problem.”

But the focus right now is on ISU. And if the Cyclones (12-8 overall, 4-5 Big 12 Conference) are going to return to the NCAA Tournament, they’ll need to continue to get big production from Scott the rest of the way.

“She can find ways to score and when our team is playing at its best, she creates the matchup with Ash that make it hard for other teams,” Fennelly said. “We’ve just got to continue to find those matchup situations and create some spacing for her that allows her to get some even better looks.”