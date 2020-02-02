Michael Alexander poured in 26 points and the Burlington High School boys basketball team held off a late rally to hang on for a 69-68 victory over Davenport West on Saturday afternoon on the Don Gibbs Court at Johannsen Gymnasium.

BHS led 34-23 at halftime and 47-41 heading into the fourth quarter.

Hunter Johnson added nine points for the Grayhounds, while Amarion Davis had seven points, Trenton Murray had five points and Anakin Kelly and Trent Burnett each had four points.

Johnson led the Grayhounds with seven rebounds, while Kelly pulled down six board.

Alexander led BHS with five assists, while Burnett had three steals.

BHS (6-7) travels to play Davenport Assumption on Tuesday.

PEKIN 54, WAPELLO 44: Maddox Griffen scored 13 points and Caden Thomas added 11 points, but the Indians fell short in an SEI Superconference North Division game at Packwood.

Rhett Smith added nine points for the Indians, while Aiden Housman chipped in with six points.

WEST HANCOCK 61, KEOKUK 46: Logan Dorethy poured in 312 points and Drake Hammel added 18 points to lead the Titans past the Chiefs at Warsaw, Illinois.

Anthony Potratz led the Chiefs with 19 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST BURLINGTON 65, CARDINAL 25: Sydney Marlow scored 17 points and Leah Collier added 15 points to lead Class 3A's 10th-ranked Falcons to an SEI Superconference South Division win at Eldon.

Natalie Vandenberg tossed in 11 points, while McKenna Marlow and Annaka Harris each added six points for West Burlington.

West Burlington hosts Class 2A's sixth-ranked Van Buren at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

BOWLING

BHS BOYS THIRD, GIRLS FOURTH: The Burlington High School boys bowling team finished third and the girls took fourth at the Lancer Invitational in Eldridge.

The boys finished with a 2,727 team total. Chad Heckenberg led the way, finishing second with a 437 total. Caleb Lott was seventh with a 368, Mason Rachowicz was ninth with a 354, Bret Masters was 13th with a 331, Machias Perez was 15th with a 319 and Isaac Wixom was 16th with a 314.

The girls finished with a 2,104 total. Carmen Taylor was seventh with a 306, Abby Hunter was 10th with a 296, Katelee Lieberg-Nichols was 14th with a 262, Katy Cook was 18th with a 267, Jaylee Logan was 20th with a 260 and Kayla Norton was 24th with a 222.