As the season comes to a close, Perry’s season only ramps up from here, starting Saturday with the Raccoon River Conference tournament in Winterset. Now walking into sectionals, the team boasts five Bluejays that placed in the top three in the conference, including one championship belt.

Overall the Bluejays placed seventh as a team with 110 points. Winterset placed first with 205.5 points.

Cole Nelson (113 pounds) pushed down Ballard’s Luke Harstook in two minutes, taking him into the title match against the No. 1 seed and 2019 state participant, Bondurant-Farrar’s Rylie Anderson, who had already beaten Nelson once before. Nelson was able to turn the tide and walked away with a 4-3 to claim first place, keeping him on track for a state appearance.

He wasn’t the only Nelson making noise. Jacob Nelson (145) walked away with third-place after a 4-1 over Ballard and in the process, notched his 100th career win.

No. 9 Riece Graham (106) held strong as well, winning his first match and earning the right to take on No. 7 ranked Chase Fiser of Bondurant. Unfortunately, the placement stayed true to the seeding order as Fiser won by a 9-6 decision.

Rounding out Perry’s bronze or better finishes, Cole Snyder (182) and Erick Funez (138) landed on the podium with third-place wins. Funez took on some of the heaviest lifting for the team, going through four rounds with only one loss. As the five-seed, Snyder was 3-1 as well and closed out with 9-4 win over the three-seed Cody Hall, yet another Bondurant name.

Also getting in the mix with placement, Wilber Ramirez (170) took fifth-place.

Quickest Pin

Funez walked out as the only Bluejay to log two wins in under two minutes, but it was Snyder who had the faster draw. Coming off a loss in the semifinals, Snyder came out amped for a takedown to work back into placement. He needed all of 50 seconds to pin Bondurant’s Cody Hall.

Closest Match

Perry was moments away from claiming a fourth third-place finish. After Tanner Burgin (126) lost his first matchup 6-4, he took down the two-seed in the consolation round to claim a spot in the third-place match.

Taking on Carroll’s Jaxson Kuhlmann, three rounds turned into four as a late takedown of Burgin sent it into sudden victory. Burgin held on but was edged out 9-7 in the end to claim fourth-place.

Up Next

Perry next heads to Gilbert for sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 8.