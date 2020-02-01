Magan Christopherson of Okoboji High School in Milford has signed a national letter of intent to attend Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) and play women’s basketball.

Christopherson is the seventh commitment to the DMACC women’s basketball program for the 2020-21 school year and the second commitment from Okoboji High School, joining Camry Jones. Other commitments are: Emily Caspers of West Fork High School in Sheffield, Grace Flanagan of North Linn High School in Coggon, Jenna Bohaty of Millard West High School in Omaha, Neb., Karlyn Snider of West Marshall High School in State Center, and Jensen Archibald of Martensdale St. Mary’s High School.

Christopherson said she chose DMACC is because she likes the school’s facilities, the school’s location and the help staff members provide to students.

“I like how the (DMACC athletic programs) build a family aspect and put the players first,” Christopherson said. “I like the small size classes and the 1:1 education assistance the school offers.”

Christopherson is undecided about her career plans, but does hope to move on in her basketball career if she chooses to do so.

“(The DMACC women’s basketball program) is a really good program and offers help with other things off the athletic side,” Christopherson said. “(Attending DMACC) will help me get a start on the career I decide to pursue and will help me get an understanding before I jump into a four-year college or university.”

Christopherson has helped Okoboji High School to a 13-1 record this season, averaging 17.1 points and 4.1 rebounds a game. She is shooting 43 percent from the field with 79 field goals from 185 attempts. Christopherson is 30-of-89 from three-point range and has made 51 of 69 free throw attempts. Her season also includes 58 rebounds, including 44 defensive rebounds, 48 assists, 23 steals and one blocked shot.

Christopherson is a member of her school’s 1,000-point club and holds school records for charges taken in a season and three-point field goals made. She has been named to the all-conference team three times, including two first-team selections, and has also been named to the All-Northwest District Team, the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) All-Region Team and is an IGCA third-team all-state selectee.