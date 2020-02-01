Dodge Sauser becomes first pledge in the Cyclones' 2021 class

Iowa State is underway with its 2021 football recruiting class, picking up its first verbal commitment from an in-state player.

Dodge Sauser, an offensive lineman from Grinnell, announced Saturday he committed to the Cyclones during his on-campus visit. The commitment came a day after coaches visited him at school and offered.

Sauser, who is listed at nearly 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, also had offers from Toledo, Northern Iowa, Northern Illinois and Illinois State. ISU was his only Power 5 offer.

This is home. pic.twitter.com/CjaKMtwtND

— Dodge Sauser (@DodgeSauser75) February 1, 2020

"Throughout this entire process I have been looking for a place that is home," Sauser wrote on social media, "and I have finally found that home in Ames, Iowa."

Sauser, who has recently emerged as a Power 5 recruit, was not ranked by any of the major recruiting services at the time of his commitment.