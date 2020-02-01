Peru State history was made Friday night in Olathe, Kan., as the Bobcat cheerleading team participated in its first-ever competition.

The College added competitive cheer officially during the 2019-20 year. Coach Brooke Earnest and her student assistants put together a large group of cheerleaders and then conducted tryouts to determine their competitive team.



Friday night at the MidAmerica Nazarene Invitational, the Bobcats competed for the first time and finished in fourth behind perennially tough teams. The 'Cats scored 49.8 points.

For the complete release, please go to: http://bit.ly/38ZPFfn