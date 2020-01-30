JEWELL - All eight Nevada wrestlers that competed in the Heart of Iowa Conference meet placed Friday.

The Cubs had three wrestlers take second, one place third, two finish fourth and two more come in fifth. They scored 113 points to place fifth out of eight teams.

“Our kids are fighting,” Nevada head coach Lonnie Ferguson. We’re young and we’re getting better. There isn’t anybody on that team that isn’t coming back.”

Drew Robinson, Caden Jones and Camdan Vincent were the three Cubs to come in second.

Robinson took second at 106 pounds. He received a bye, pinned North Polk’s Brandon Freeman in 44 seconds during the semifinals and then lost by fall to Greene County’s McKinley Robbins in 3:36 during the championship match.

Robbins is ranked second in Class 2A. Robinson came out and took it to Robbins, jumping out to a 4-0 lead early in the second period, but Robbins quickly worked Robinson on the mat to get him in position for the fall.

“Drew just makes simple, little mistakes,” Ferguson said. “We showed we could beat him - we were in control. Most of the offense being done was being done by Drew Robinson. But we made a mistake in that second period, got too deep with that underhook and we tried to roll around with him. You can’t roll around with good kids.”

Jones, who didn’t join the team until December after starting out playing basketball, has made big strides very quickly at 220 for Nevada.

In the the quarterfinals Jones pinned Saydel’s Phoenix Birch in 49 seconds. He stuck South Hamilton’s Colton Willis in 2:42 during the semifinals to reach the championship match, where he lost by fall to Greene County’s Sawyer Schiltz after tying the match at 2-2 with a takedown early in the second period.

Vincent pinned South Hamilton’s Stellen Willis in 2:52 and Prairie City-Monroe’s Jace Smith 1:03 during the semifinals to set up a match with Gilbert’s Jacob Torresi in the finals at 285.

In the championship match Vincent nearly scored a fall on Torresi after taking him down near the edge before being called out of bounds. Torresi executed a similar move shortly after that and he was ruled in bounds, pinning Vincent in 1:03.

“When we throw him all of the sudden it’s out of bounds, but yet they throw us and he steps out of bounds and they don’t call it out of bounds,” Ferguson said. “It could’ve went either way.”

Cael Franzen took third for Nevada at 145.

Franzen lost his opening match to North Polk’s Nicholas Bockenstedt by fall, but came back with three consecutive victories. Franzen pinned South Hamilton’s Connor Caudle in 34 seconds during the consolation first round, stuck Greene County’s Joe Davis in 1:20 during the consolation semifinals and pinned PCM’s Brian Nicholson in 3:26 in the third-place match.

Theo Skelton and Holden Fry each took fourth with a 1-2 record for Nevada.

Skelton competed at 152 and he pinned South Hamilton’s Sheldon Tapper in 1:08 during the consolation semifinals. Fry wrestled at 182 and edged South Hamilton’s Elijah Balderas by a 7-6 decision during the consolation semifinals.

Luis Lopez and Sam Steele went 2-2 to place fifth at 126 and 138 respectively.

Lopez pinned South Hamilton’s Alan Gandara in 1:16 during the consolation first round and won the fifth-place match over Saydel’s Ryan Hynick by a 9-3 decision. Steele stuck South Hamilton’s Kaelen Miller in 3:44 during the consolation first round and won by medical forfeit over Saydel’s Austin Chally in the fifth-place match.

Gilbert won the conference team championship with 238 points. North Polk finished second with a score of 209.

Final team scores: 1. Gilbert 238, 2. North Polk 209, 3. PCM 150, 4. Greene County 148.5, 5. Nevada 113, 6. South Hamilton 99, 7. Roland-Story 85, 8. Saydel 67.5.

Individual results - Nevada

106 pounds - 2. Drew Robinson, 1-1. 126 - 5. Luis Lopez, 2-2. 138 - 5. Sam Steele, 2-2. 145 - 3. Cael Franzen, 3-1. 152 - 4. Theo Skelton, 1-2. 182 - 4. Holden Fry, 1-2. 220 - 2. Caden Jones, 2-1. 285 - 2. Camdan Vincent, 2-1.

NEVADA - Nevada defeated South Hamilton and came up short against Ogden and Gilbert in a quadrangular dual at the Nevada Central Elementary Fieldhouse Jan. 21.

The Cubs handled South Hamilton by a 48-27 score and put up a good fight against Ogden before falling, 37-30. Gilbert proved too much too handle in a 69-12 loss to the Tigers as Nevada went to 4-13 in dual competition on the season.

Luis Lopez, Edgar Cabrera, Cael Franzen, Caden Jones and Camdan Vincent each received a fall for Nevada in the victory over South Hamilton.

Lopez defeated South Hamilton’s Alan Gandara in one minute, 45 seconds at 126 pounds. Cabrera took care of Jose Galdeano in 1:30 at 138, Franzen whipped Connor Caudle in just 11 seconds at 145, Jones toppled Colton Willins in 1:52 at 220 and Vincent stuck Stellen Willis in 23 seconds at 285.

Drew Robinson (106), Zach Stinn (113) and Dominick Garcia (120) each received a forfeit against South Hamilton.

In the loss to Ogden the Cubs produced two pins and received three forfeits.

Vincent stuck Ogden’s David Hammer in 36 seconds and Robinson pinned Levi Russo in 33 seconds. Isaac Pantoja (195), Cabrera and Stinn received the Cub forfeit wins.

Both Nevada victories against Gilbert came by forfeit. Robinson and Lopez were the two Cubs to receive a forfeit.

Nevada 48, South Hamilton 27

126 pounds - Luis Lopez (N) won by fall over Alan Gandara (SH), 1:45. 132 - Justin Wilson (SH) won by forfeit. 138 - Edgar Cabrera (N) won by fall over Jose Galdeano (SH), 1:30. 145 - Cael Franzen (N) won by fall over Connor Caudle (SH), 0:11. 152 - Sheldon Tapper (SH) won by decision over Sam Steele (N), 6-2. 160 - Double forfeit. 170 - Elijah Balderas (SH) won by forfeit. 182 - Lane Swenson (SH) won by fall over Holden Fry (N), 1:05. 195 - Trevor Thompson (SH) won by fall over Isaac Pantoja (N), 1:26. 220 - Caden Jones (N) won by fall over Colton Willis (SH), 1:52. 285 - Camdan Vincent (N) won by fall over Stellen Willis (SH), 0:23. 106 - Drew Robinson (N) won by forfeit. 113 - Zach Stinn (N) won by forfeit. 120 - Dominick Garcia (N) won by forfeit.

Ogden 37, Nevada 30

138 - Cabrera (N) won by forfeit. 145 - Avery McCloud (O) won by forfeit. 152 - Jon Seeger (O) won by forfeit. 160 - Double forfeit. 170 - Justus Rude (O) won by forfeit. 182 - Xander Soder (O) won by decision over Fry (N), 6-0. 195 - Pantoja (N) won by forfeit. 220 - Blake Haub (O) won by fall over Jones (N), 1:20. 285 - Vincent (N) won by fall over David Hammer (O), 0:36. 106 - Robinson (N) won by fall over Levi Russo (O), 0:33. 113 - Stinn (N) won by forfeit. 120 - Dominic Degeneffe (O) won by major decision over Garcia (N), 10-2. 126 - Kale Munson (O) won by fall over Lopez (N). 132 - Double forfeit.

Gilbert 69, Nevada 12

132 - Cael Ihle (G) won by forfeit. 138 - Brody Bents (G) won by fall over Cabrera (N), 2:57. 145 - Jake Shedarowich (G) won by forfeit. 152 - Hank Johnson (G) won by forfeit. 160 - Carson Johnson (G) won by forfeit. 170 - Aiden Carr (G) won by forfeit. 182 - Joe Larimore (G) won by fall over Fry (N), 4:56. 195 - Jacob Steenhoek (G) won by fall over Pantoja (N), 1:32. 220 - Cayden Meskan (G) won by fall over Jones (N), 1:58. 285 - Jacob Torresi (G) won by fall over Vincent (N), 0:34. 106 - Robinson (N) won by forfeit. 113 - Connor Clark (G) won by forfeit. 120 - Kekoa McKinney (G) won by decision over Garcia (N), 6-2. 126 - Lopez (N) won by forfeit.