URBANDALE - The Ballard wrestling team had three wrestlers place at the Ed Winger Classic Saturday.

Mason Askelsen took fourth at 182 pounds, Alex Bangs finished seventh at 145 and Jack Chism came in eighth at 195 during the prestigious tournament featuring many of the best Class 3A teams in the state. Ballard, a 2A school, took 16th out of 19 teams with 36 points.

Askelsen, Bangs and Chism each finished 2-2.

Askelsen lost by an 11-2 major decision to Southeast Polk’s Justin Brindley in the quarterfinals. In the consolation second round Askelsen outlasted Bettendorf’s Diego Cortes in a 12-10 battle and in the consolation third round he defeated Dallas Center-Grimes’ Garrett Morris by fall in 3:50.

Askelsen ended the tournament losing to Brindley in a rematch, 4-0, during the third-place match.

Bangs lost by fall to Bettendorf’s Logan Adamson in the quarterfinals and by technical fall to Waukee’s Colin Driscoll in the consolation second round. In the consolation third round Bangs came back to beat Urbandale’s Spencer Daves by a 4-1 score and he followed that up with a pin over Cedar Falls’ Landon Schaul in 1:07 during the seventh-place match.

Chism lost a 7-6 heartbreaker to Glenwood’s Sully Woods in the first round then received a bye in the consolation first round. Chism pinned Urbandale’s Colton Teem in 2:17 during the consolation second round and Adel-Desoto-Minburn’s Justice Paulson in 1:24 during the consolation third round and he suffered a 15-8 loss to Waukee’s Cole Spyksma in the seventh-place match.

Gabe Christensen also went 2-2 at 160 for Ballard. Christensen pinned Centervile’s Ryan Messamaker in 3:56 during the consolation first round and edged Cedar Falls’ Trevor Fisher by a 9-7 decision in the consolation second round for his two victories.

Gavin Estabrooks (120), Reese Broer (126) and Gage Long (132) each delivered one victory for Ballard.

Estabrooks knocked off Des Moines Lincoln’s Mason Albright by an 8-7 decision in the consolation first round. Broer pinned ADM’s David Finnegan in 5:55 during the consolation second round and Long stuck West Des Moines Valley’s Jake Caster in three minutes flat during the consolation first round.

Southeast Polk, the second-ranked team in 3A, won the team title with 223.5 points. North Scott finished second with 165 points.

Final team scores: 1. Southeast Polk 223.5 points, 2. North Scott 165, 3. Waukee 155.5, 4. Bettendorf 148.5, 5. Johnston 135.5, 6. Ankeny Centennial 134.5, 7. West Des Moines Valley 113, 8. Cedar Falls 97, 9. DCG 96.5, 10. Dowling Catholic 83.5, 11. Centerville 53, 12. PCM 46.5, 13. Ames 41, 14. (tie) ADM and Des Moines Lincoln 38, 16. Ballard 36, 17. (tie) Urbandale and Fort Madison 34, 19. Glenwood 28.

Individual results - Ballard

120 pounds - Gavin Estabrooks, 1-2. 126 - Reese Broer, 1-2. 132 - Gage Long, 1-2. 138 - Wyatt Borg, 0-2. 145 - 7. Alex Bangs, 2-2. 160 - Gabe Christensen, 2-2. 170 - Jeremiah Wilkinson, 0-2. 182 - 4. Mason Askelsen, 3-2. 195 - 8. Jack Chism, 2-2. 220 - Brady Ehresman, 0-2.

HUXLEY - Ballard pulled off two victories in a quadrangular dual meet with Woodward-Granger, Boone and Winterset Jan. 23.

The Bombers edged Woodward-Granger by a 44-36 score and whipped Boone, 53-21. Winterset, the No. 5 team in Class 2A, defeated Ballard by a 48-18 margin in the final dual of the evening to put the Bombers at 18-4 on the season.

“I’m happy with the night overall,” Ballard head coach Steve Mickelson said. “Winterset is a strong team and I look forward to competing with them again. They make us better.”

Freshmen Luke Hartsook and Gabe Christensen were both 3-0 on the evening for Ballard.

Hartsook pinned Woodward-Granger’s Joel Harney in three minutes, 59 seconds, Boone’s Gage Smith in 1:23 and Winterset’s Kyle Bushong in 3:27.

“I was pretty confident going into the first two,” Hartsook said. “I have stuff to work on from that last match - it didn’t go as planned. I just had to keep pushing. It was tough and we’ll get back in the room and work on it.”

Christensen pinned Woodward-Granger’s Clay Pehl in 1:13 and Boone’s Collin Mitchell in 3:35 at 160. In his final match Christensen outlasted Winterset’s Kael Forsyth by a 5-4 decision.

“I had good matches tonight,” Christensen said. “The Winterset kid was a good, tough match. I just had to stick with it.”

Gage Long (132), Jack Chism (195) also went 3-0 for Ballard.

Long, ranked eighth at 132 in 2A, edged Woodward-Granger’s Matthew White by a 5-2 decision, pinned Boone’s Seth Morris in 2:25 and outlasted Winterset’s Jensen Kaldenberg by an 8-1 decision. Chism stuck Woodward-Granger’s Devan Brown in 59 seconds, defeated Boone’s McGuire Bryant by a 7-2 decision and held off Winterset’s Kade Forsyth by an 8-6 decision.

Ballard’s other win against Winterset was a 4-2 decision by Mason Askelsen over Riley Hoven at 182.

Gavin Estabrooks (120), Reese Broer (126) and Wyatt Borg (138) all won by fall and Alex Bangs (145) picked up a victory by major decision against Woodward-Granger.

Estabrooks stuck Corbyn Atwell in 2:43, Broer defeated Tjaden Smeltzer in 1:32 and Borg pinned Jayden Flugge-Smith in 33 seconds. Bangs won by a 17-1 score over Jayden Dorenkamp.

Borg also pinned Boone’s Kyle Sharp in 2:51, Estabrooks pulled off a 15-5 major decision over the Toreadors’ Carter Fry and Bangs scored a 13-3 major decision against Wyatt Oppedahl. Broer, Landon Broer (106) and Jeremiah Wilkinson (170) each received a forfeit against Boone.

Ballard 44, Woodward-Granger 36

106 pounds - Peyton Nixon (WG) won by fall over Landon Broer (B), 3:43. 113 - Luke Hartsook (B) won by fall over Joel Harney (WG), 3:59. 120 - Gavin Estabrooks (B) won by fall over Corbyn Atwell (WG), 2:43. 126 - Reese Broer (B) won by fall over Tjaden Smeltzer (WG), 1:32. 132 - Gage Long (B) won by decision over Matthew White (WG), 5-2. 138 - Wyatt Borg (B) won by fall over Jayden Flugge-Smith (WG), 0:33. 145 - Alex Bangs (B) won by technical fall over Jayden Dorenkamp (WG), 17-1. 152 - Dustin Harney (WG) won by fall over Connor Finch (B), 3:06. 160 - Gabriel Christensen (B) won by fall over Clay Pehl (WG), 1:13. 170 - Cale Pritchett (WG) won by fall over Jeremiah Wilkinson (B), 1:21. 182 - Kade Pollich (WG) won by fall over Mason Askelsen (B), 2:00. 195 - Jack Chism (B) won by fall over Devan Brown (WG), 0:59. 220 - Cody Fisher (WG) won by fall over Brady Ehresman (B), 0:38. 285 - Tyler Lawrenson (WG) won by forfeit.

Ballard 53, Boone 21

195 - Chism (B) won by decision over McGuire Bryant (BOON), 7-2. 220 - Brevin Bennett (BOON) won by decision over Ehresman (B), 3-2. 285 - Hector Garcia (BOON) won by forfeit. 106 - L. Broer (B) won by forfeit. 113 - Luke Hartsook (B) won by fall over Gage Smith (BOON), 1:23. 120 - Estabrooks (B) won by major decision over Carter Fry (BOON), 15-5. 126 - R. Broer (B) won by forfeit. 132 - Long (B) won by fall over Seth Morris (BOON), 2:25. 138 - Borg (B) won by fall over Kyle Sharp (BOON), 2:51. 145 - Bangs (B) won by major decision over Wyatt Oppedahl (BOON), 13-3. 152 - Dylan Pestotnik (BOON) won by fall over Finch (B), 2:31. 160 - Christensen (B) won by fall over Collin Mitchell (BOON), 3:35. 170 - Wilkinson (B) won by forfeit. 182 - Taner Harvey (BOON) won by fall over Askelsen (B), 4:09.

Winterset 48, Ballard 18

106 - Travis Allen (W) won by decision over L. Broer (B), 8-6. 113 - Hartsook (B) won by fall over Kyle Bushong (W), 3:27. 120 - Jake Porter (W) won by fall over Estabrooks (B), 5:49. 126 - Keegan Jensen (W) won by decision over R. Broer (B), 7-6. 132 - Long (B) won by decision over Jensen Kaldenberg (W), 8-1. 138 - Kruise Kiburz (W) won by fall over Borg (B), 3:09. 145 - Jack West (W) won by fall over Bangs (B), 3:01. 152 - Tyler Brown (W) won by fall over Finch (B), 0:47. 160 - Gabriel Christensen (B) won by decision over Kael Forsyth (W), 5-4. 170 - Brady Barringer (W) won by fall over Wilkinson (B), 0:46. 182 - Askelsen (B) won by decision over Riley Hoven (W), 4-2. 195 - Chism (B) won by decision over Kade Forsyth (W), 8-6. 220 - Henry Tromba (W) won by fall over Ehresman (B), 4:12. 285 - Dugan Tolley (W) won by forfeit.