A 21-2 run is how the Lourdes Central Knights opened up on the road in a 75-35 blow-out win against Sterling on Tuesday.

The Lourdes boys have won two straight games in huge fashion by outscoring their last two opponents by an average of 62-32.



In the first quarter against the Jets, Blake Miller and Zach Teserak each scored five of the Knights 21 points.



Miller who finished with a game high 21 points, chipped in eight more in the second period. Leo Sibinelli knocked down a three and Teserak added six more as the Knights had a big 48-14 advantage at halftime.



Lourdes got a couple three’s in the second half. Miller and Will Welsh each knocked down shots from behind the arc and Drew Walton contributed a field goal.



Will Funke scored five of his nine points in fourth period. Aidan Daly came in off the bench and provided three points while Beau Lee hit a couple of two-points baskets that helped the Knights pick up their sixth win on the year.



Lourdes shot 24-of-42 from the field. Sterling was 9-of-30.

At the free-throw line, Lourdes shot 16-of-21.



Miller shot .67 percent from the field and finished with 21 points.

Zach Teserak ended the night with 11 points; Welsh and Funke, each scored nine points; Lee and Sibinelli scored seven each; Joseph Kearney, Max Baumert, and Daly, each scored three; Walton, two.



Kaleb Masur scored 13 points for the Jets and Sam Boldt added 10.



Box score:

LCC-21-27-15-12--75

STRL-2-12-14-7--35



Lourdes (6-8) will be @ Tri County (11-5) on Friday, January 31. Game time is at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, February 1, Lourdes will be @ Falls City Tigers (Rescheduled from Jan. 10) starting at 5:30 p.m.





