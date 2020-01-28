In a game to remember, the ADM girls basketball team captured a strong win in Boone Monday night with a 72-59 victory.

Following a career milestone two games ago against DC-G, senior sharpshooter Abbie Hlas continued to etch her name into the history books as she collected a single game-high 36 points in the winning effort against the Toreadors. Her efforts helped spur on perhaps the best scoring night of the season for the Tigers who posted three 20-plus point quarters for the first time all season. The lucky number was 21 as the Tigers notched 21 points in each of the first three quarters. That gave ADM a solid 21-9 lead after one quarter, a commanding 42-24 lead at the half, and a 63-41 advantage heading into the fourth quarter of play.

Individually Hlas’s 36 points paced all scorers for the night as she connected on 14 field goal shots and three from beyond the three-point arc. Hlas was impactful in every facet of the game as she hauled four rebounds, totaled three assists, and led the Tigers with six steals on the night. Not to be forgotten was Delaney Bertman who had one of her best scoring nights with 19 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor. That also included a rare three-point bucket as well. Bertman did major damage off the glass hauling in a team-best ten rebounds for the night while also chipping in two assists and a pair of steals for the night.

As a team, the Tigers shot 48 percent from field goal range and connected on 68 percent of their free throw shots. The win improves the Tiger record to 10-4 overall while bumping their conference record up to 5-3 behind only Carroll (5-2) and Ballard (7-0). Next up for the Tiger girls will be a road trip to Winterset to battle the Huskies. ADM will be seeking to even up the all-time series against the Huskies which will be continuing a recent winning trend against Winterset as the Tigers have won ten out of the last 12 contests between the two teams. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.