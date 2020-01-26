The Southeastern Community College was shell-shocked.

Northeast (Neb.) came out firing on all cylinders Saturday night at Loren Walker Arena, more resembling the Golden State Warriors than a team mired near the bottom of the Region XI standings.

It seemed like almost everything the Hawks threw up went i. Northeast sank 9 of 13 3-pointers in the opening half, leading by as many as 11 points.

SCC, ranked 16th, clamped down defensively in the second half, rallying for a 100-83 victory.

It was the first time in six years SCC scored 100 points against a Region XI opponent. The Blackhawks posted a 104-94 victory over Indian Hills on Jan. 18, 2014 at Loren Walker Arena.

After watching Northeast score a whopping 49 points in the first half — SCC was allowing just 67.3 points per game in Region XI play — the Blackhawks held the Hawks to just 34 points in the second half.

"In the second half we had to pick up the intensity on defense. There was a letdown in the first half, so we had to pick it up in the second half," said SCC freshman guard Camryn Weston, who came off the bench to score 20 points, one of three Blackhawks to top the 20-point mark. "We had to come out and stop them because they were hitting everything. This is a shooter's gym, so we had to come out and stop them from making as many threes as they did."

"We came in at halftime and we told each other we have to step up on the defensive end. We're the No. 1 team in our conference, so it's not like us to give 50 points up in one half. We came out in the second half and we were in them the whole 20 minutes," said SCC sophomore forward Aaris Bonds, who scored a team-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

"They wasn't missing in the first half. We had to get back to our defensive prowess and play better defense, really. In the second half I think we did a better job of getting out to the shooters and not helping so much," said SCC sophomore point guard Boubacar Kamissoko, who scored 21 points and dished out five assists.

"That's the same way they beat Iowa Western," SCC coach Lorenzo Watkins said. "It's funny. Our guys, when you see it on film, they think it's fools gold. Guys, they shoot the ball well. They spread the floor. When you've got a guy like Emmette Page who can create for other guys, and he did a good job tonight. Usually he's just taking it one-on-one and not passing. I thought he did a great job of finding those guys and those guys knocked down shots. When they do that and spread the floor on you, they can make some shots."

Northeast (11-10 overall, 1-3 Region XI) sank an eye-popping 9 of 13 (69.2 percent) from 3-point range in the first half. And when the Hawks weren't hitting long-range bombs, they were busy driving by defenders for easy layups.

SCC (18-5, 3-1) trailed 26-15 after a 3-pointer by Daniel Akuei and were down, 49-41, after two free throws by Page, who scored a game-high 29 points.

But the Blackhawks closed the half on a 6-0 run behind layins by Carlos Lemus, Jr. and Kamissoko and a short jumper by Weston.

SCC played with more energy and urgency in the second half, limiting Northeast to just 3 of 9 shooting from 3-point range and forcing 15 turnovers.

"We played with more intensity. We played harder. We knew who the shooters were and we had to stop them," Weston said. "We had to make stops because without stops you can't go on a run."

"Just get stops and try to score every possession. We never panicked," Kamissoko said. "Come out with more energy. Energy, rebounding and defense. The rest of the game will take care of itself."

"I thought we wore them down in the second half. The shots they were making in the first half they started missing in the second half," Watkins said. "We have to run them off the 3-point line. I thought we did a better job of that. You take away half of those threes in the first half and it's a different game. You can't give up those wide-open shots when you're slow on close outs. We had to get locked back into defense. We have to continue to get pressure on the ball."

SCC took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Lemus midway through the second half, the start of an 11-2 run which gave the Blackhawks some separation.

SCC fed Bonds early and often in the paint and the big man did the rest, making 13 of 15 shots on the night.

"It was mainly our team and the way we run our offense. The guys were getting me open. They had to help on our guards getting downhill and I was just getting in the right spots at the right time," Bonds said. "I felt like I had a mismatch. They started out small, so we wanted to go inside out. It's better to get to the rim than start the game with outside shots. I was just going up and powering through them just like Coach (Trent Wolf) have been working on. We have been working on new post moves and developing our post game."

"We needed to get Aaris the ball more. Last game we didn't get him the ball enough, so I made it my job to get him the ball early, Kamissoko said.

"He's gotten better," Watkins said of Bonds. "He was so uncomfortable early in the year. Coach Wolf has done a great job. That's all he does is work with our bigs, get the ball down there with two hands and power it up. If we do a good job of playing around Diew and Aaris, I think we will be hard to guard because we have guys who can score."

NORTHEAST (83)

Daniel Akuei 6-10 0-0 18, Ben Moxness 6-9 2-2 15, Emmette Page 9-19 8-9 29, Michael Anderson 2-5 0-0 5, Asher Scavella 2-6 3-4 7, Oyiti Anum 4-6 0-0 9. Totals: 29-55 13-15 83.

SCC (100)

Diew Moses 3-3 1-1 8, Aaris Bonds 13-15 2-4 28, Boubacar Kamissoko 10-14 0-2 21, Elias Ezenekwe 2-6 0-0 4, Carlos Lemus, Jr. 4-12 1-2 12, Camryn Weston 7-9 6-7 20, Gavin Kies 1-4 0-0 3, Steven Melina 0-2 0-0 0, Miganeh Abdi 0-1 0-0 0, Dadrian Hoambrecker 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 42-70 10-16 100.

Halftime: Northeast 49, SCC 47. Fouls: Northeast 17, SCC 18. Fouled out: Scavella. Technicals: Akuei. 3-point goals: Northeast 12-22 (Akuei 6-8, Page 3-6, Anderson 1-2, Anum 1-2, Moxness 1-4), SCC 6-17 (Lemus 3-9, Moses 1-1, Kamissoko 1-2, Kies 1-3, Abdi 0-1, Hoambrecker 0-1). Rebounds: Northeast 30 (Scavella 9), SCC 29 (Bonds 8). Assists: Northeast 17 (Akuei 4), SCC 17 (Kamissoko 5, Weston 5). Steals: Northeast 14 (Anderson 3), SCC 23 (Lemus 3). Blocks: Northeast 1 (Akuei 1), SCC 3 (Bonds 2). Turnovers: Northeast 26 (Anderson 7), SCC 17 (Ezenekwe 5).

Records: Northeast 11-10 overall (1-3 Region XI), SCC 18-5 (3-1).