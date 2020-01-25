The numbers said she wasn’t supposed to make it this far.

Woodward-Granger’s Charity Mickles entered the 2020 IWCOA Girls State wrestling tournament as the No. 13 seed. She had only beaten one other participant before Friday in Waverly. That number tripled as she went 2-0 in her bracket en route to a bracket-busting quarterfinals appearance Saturday.

She began her journey with a bye followed by a quick takedown of No. 20 Olivia Sowle who was sparring on her home ground. Mickles came back down 6-11 with a pin to win in 1 minute 36 seconds.

That momentum carried into her final round of the day, a 3:01 win to upset No. 4 Danica Linn of Colfax-Mingo who came in with a girls season 9-1 record.

Should the rest of the day go according to the numbers, Mickles would normally enter as the underdog in the quarterfinals. As it turns out, the 113-pound bracket was the Wild West on Friday.

Of the eight top seeds, only four remain. Mickles is one of four girls seeded No. 10 or higher to advance to the final eight. That includes her first matchup No. 12 Olivia Hamma of Davenport Central. A win out of the gate would pit Mickles against either No. 1 Tateum Park or No. 8 Chevelle Gefaller.

Mickles checks in at 7 a.m. Saturday for weigh-ins with aims to bring Woodward a state crown.