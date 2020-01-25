Matt Campbell made the biggest gain on Iowa’s state government salary playing field last year.

The Iowa State University football coach was paid $2.65 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30, an increase from the previous year of $753,500, recently updated state records show.

Campbell is now the second-highest-paid state employee, behind University of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz, who has topped the list for more than a decade. Ferentz was paid $5.5 million in 2019, a $500,000 increase from the previous year.

Sports budgets at Iowa's three state universities are generally self-sustaining, with salaries paid from the revenue the departments generate. The state's salary database does not include supplemental income such as endorsement deals.

In addition to Campbell and Ferentz, Iowa state government employees who made more than $1 million in the 2019 fiscal year were:

Fran McCaffery, head basketball coach, University of Iowa, $2.18 million.

Steve Prohm, head basketball coach, Iowa State University, $2.15 million.

Andrew Pugely, orthopedic surgeon and assistant professor, University of Iowa, $1.38 million.

Matthew Bollier, clinical associate professor and medical doctor, University of Iowa, $1.34 million.

Lisa Bluder, head women’s basketball coach, University of Iowa, $1.09 million.

Other highlights from the annual database made public through the Iowa Department of Administrative Services include:

The average state government salary was $57,521, a number that includes part-time and seasonal employees. The average the previous year was $57,449.

There are 33,915 women on the list and 26,530 men.

A record 91 employees were paid $500,000 or more, six more than the previous year.

The state paid a total of $3.476 billion in salary in the 2019 fiscal year, an increase of almost $37.6 million as compared with the previous year.

The median salary of men is $55,700, or $5,200 higher than woman. That’s roughly the same gap as when the Des Moines Register reviewed state government gender pay disparities two years ago.

Jason Clayworth is an investigative reporter at the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at jclayworth@dmreg.com