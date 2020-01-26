Peru State women's basketball head coach Joan Albury recently announced the signing of Ellie Bream, a 5-11 guard, from Waverly.



Bream, who plays for the Waverly Vikings, is the daughter of Megan and Jess Bream of Waverly. John Cockerill is Bream's coach at Waverly. Bream has played for two years at Waverly having moved from De Soto, Kansas, following her sophomore year.



In addition to playing basketball, Bream has previously participated in tennis and cross country.



Albury stated, "We are excited to have Ellie join our program. She has played in two very competitive programs - Waverly and De Soto, Kan. She knows the commitment that it takes to be successful."



Continuing, Albury added, "As a stretch forward, she will force post defenders to extend their defense and while posting up smaller guard defenders."



The future Bobcat plans to major in either biology or elementary education at Peru State.

