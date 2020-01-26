The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that Nebraska home men’s basketball game against Michigan next Tuesday, Jan. 28 will be on ESPNU.

Tipoff from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 6 p.m. with the broadcast team of Dave Feldman, Dan Dakich and Molly McGrath on the call. The TV network had been listed as TBA until today announcement. In addition, the game will also be available via streaming on ESPN.com (authentication required).

A limited number of tickets for the matchup are available on Huskers.com/Tickets or calling the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIG Red during business hours (Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

The game will also be carried on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.