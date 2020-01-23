COLO - The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team couldn’t repeat its season-opening performance against Collins-Maxwell Jan. 16.

The Royals were out of sync from the start in the rematch, falling 64-26. Colo-NESCO won the season opener between the two schools, 45-42, for its only victory.

Colo-NESCO fell behind 36-13 at the half after getting outscored by 15 points in the second quarter. Collins-Maxwell increased its lead to 39 points after the third quarter to put the game away and drop Colo-NESCO to 1-9 on the season and 1-5 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Colo-NESCO was held to nine field goals and 26-percent shooting from the field. The Royals gave up 12 offensive rebounds and allowed the Spartans to shoot 55-percent from the field.

Francis Bower had five points and three rebounds and Jack McKinney five points for the Royals in a losing effort. Ephram Muntz added three points and four rebounds, Spencer Hansen three points and one block, Shawn Gilbert three points and Brighton Clatt two points and three assists.

Tanner Ingle chipped in two points and three rebounds, Bradley Thomas two points and one steal and Ryan Wonders one point, six rebounds and three blocks.

Collins-Maxwell improved to 5-5 overall and 4-2 in the conference. Brett Livesay went for 17 points and 11 rebounds and Kadin Bennett and Ben Hofer nine points apiece for the Spartans.

Collins-Maxwell 64, Colo-NESCO 26

CM 13 23 20 8 - 64

CN 5 8 4 9 - 26

Collins-Maxwell (64) - Daniel Klein 3-5 0-1 6, John Kasper 2-5 0-1 5, Kadin Bennett 4-6 1-3 9, Luke Huntrods 2-5 0-0 5, Mason Markley 3-8 0-0 7, Jace Huntrods 0-1 0-1 0, Weston Kahler 2-2 0-0 4, Brett Livesay 7-9 3-3 17, Simon McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Hofer 4-6 1-1 9, Brayden Bartleson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 28-51 5-10 64. 3-point field goals (3): Kasper, L. Huntrods, Markley. Rebounds (28): Livesay 11. Assists (12): Kahler 4. Steals (12): Klein 3, Markley 3. Blocks (2): L. Huntrods, Livesay. Fouls: 10.

Colo-NESCO (26) - Kenny Cutler 0-2 0-0 0, Luke Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Brighton Clatt 1-5 0-0 2, Jack McKinney 2-6 0-0 5, Francis Bower 1-4 3-4 5, Bradley Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Ephram Muntz 1-1 0-0 3, Shawn Gilbert 1-1 0-0 3, Ryan Wonders 0-1 1-2 1, Tanner Ingle 1-2 0-0 2, Trevor Burg 0-4 0-0 0, Lucas Olson 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Grover 0-3 0-0 0, Sam McKinney 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer Hansen 1-1 1-2 3. Totals: 9-34 5-8 26. 3-point field goals (3): J. McKinney, Muntz, Gilbert. Rebounds (22): Wonders 6. Assists (7): Clatt 3. Steals (4): Cutler, Clatt, Thomas, Ingle. Blocks (4): Wonders 3. Fouls: 15.

COLO - Colo-NESCO never got going offensively against Baxter in a 58-28 home loss to the Bolts Jan. 14.

The Royals only shot 29 percent from the field and made just 3 of 17 3-pointers in falling to 1-8 overall and 1-4 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Colo-NESCO played great defense early in trailing just 7-4 after one quarter. But by halftime Baxter’s lead had grown to 25-7 and the Royals had no answers.

Jack McKinney had nine points and one assist and Brighton Clatt eight points and one steal for Colo-NESCO. Tanner Ingle added five points and rebounds apiece, Ryan Wonders two points, five rebounds and three blocks, Andrew Grover two points and five boards and Lucas Olson two points.

Baxter improved to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference. Cole Damman went for 25 points and Carter Nelsen added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bolts.

Baxter 58, Colo-NESCO 28

B 7 18 16 17 - 58

CN 4 3 10 11 - 28

Baxter (58) - Rory Heer 0-2 2-4 2, Cole Damman 9-16 3-4 25, Andrew Klemme 0-0 0-0 0, Kael Johnston 0-2 1-2 1, Trey Wesselink 0-1 1-2 1, Cael Shepley 1-2 0-0 3, Carter Nelsen 6-14 3-5 15, Jake Travis 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Scroggins 1-1 0-0 3, Cody Damman 1-3 1-1 3, John Scroggins 0-0 0-0 0, Trice Clapper 2-5 1-2 5, Shane Matthews 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 20-48 12-20 58. 3-point field goals (6): Col. Damman 4, Shepley, C. Scroggins. Rebounds (24): Nelsen 7, Clapper 7. Assists (9): Col. Damman 2, Johnston 2, Cod. Damman. Steals (11): Heer 3, Nelesen 3. Blocks (4): Col. Damman 2. Fouls: 12.

Colo-NESCO (28) - Kenny Cutler 0-2 0-0 0, Luke Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Brighton Clatt 3-9 0-0 8, Jack McKinney 4-10 0-0 9, Thomas Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Ephram Muntz 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Wonders 1-3 0-0 2, Tanner Ingle 1-4 3-5 5, Trevor Burg 0-6 0-0 0, Lucas Olson 1-2 0-1 2, Andrew Grover 1-1 0-0 2, Sam McKinney 0-0 0-1 0, Spencer Hansen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-39 3-6 28. 3-point field goals (3): Clatt 2, McKinney. Rebounds (30): Ingle 5, Grove 5. Assists (5): Cutler, McKinney, Muntz, Ingle, Grover. Steals (2): Clatt, Hansen. Blocks (3): Wonders 3. Fouls: 19.