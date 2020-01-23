Sophomore Asia Mena of Chicago, Ill., scored 17 points and sophomore Taelor Lessmeier of Fort Dodge and freshman Riley Gatton of Montezuma came away with 14 and 11 points respectively as the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) women’s basketball team dropped a 73-66 decision to Iowa Lakes Community College (ILCC) January 22 at Estherville.

The loss was the fourth straight for the Bears, who fell to 8-11 overall and 2-5 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC).

DMACC led most of the way. The Bears were up 19-17 at the end of the first quarter and 36-34 at halftime. They led 51-48 at the end of the third quarter but were outscored 25-15 in the final period when they made just five of 15 shots from the field while ILCC was going 9-of-15.

For the game, DMACC was 24-of-57 for 42 percent. The Bears made 11 of 27 three-point attempts and were 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

ILCC had a 36-27 advantage on the boards with Mena leading DMACC with five rebounds. Sophomore Hannah McKinney of Des Moines and freshman Katelyn Courtney of Ames had four rebounds apiece. Gatton dished out a team-high two assists.

The DMACC women’s basketball team will face Southwestern Community College (SWCC) Jan. 25 inside the DMACC gymnasium. Game time is 1 p.m. SWCC is 6-12 overall and 1-4 in the ICCAC.