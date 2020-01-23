DES MOINES - The Nevada girls’ basketball team put the foot on the gas hard in the first half and cruised the rest of the way in a 75-27 victory over Saydel Jan. 16.

The Cubs jumped out to a 44-15 lead at the half. They scored 22 points in each of the first two quarters.

Nevada continued to dominate in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 19-6 to build a 42-point lead. The victory put Nevada at 7-6 overall and 5-2 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Nevada made eight 3-pointers on offense. The Cubs had 18 steals and held Saydel to 26-percent shooting from the field and without a 3-pointer on defense.

Elie Tuhn and Addi Vorm had big games individually for Nevada. Tuhn drained 5 of 7 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and four steals and Vorm made three long bombs and ended up with 15 points, seven assists and three steals.

Kacie Rewerts put up eight points and two blocks and Meredith Harter came off the bench to contribute eight points and two steals for Nevada. Sydney Mosinski had six points five rebounds and two blocks, Aubrey Gibson six points and five rebounds and Shelbi Hazlitt six points and two steals.

Alexandria Arnaud chipped in four points and three assists, Mayzi Weig two points and Tessa Borwick and Maddie Dunham one point apiece.

Saydel dropped to 0-11 overall and 0-7 in the HOIC. Emily Lowe had 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks for the Eagles.

Nevada 75, Saydel 27

N 22 22 19 12 - 75

S 4 11 6 6 - 27

Nevada (75) - Sydney Mosinski 2-6 2-2 6, Addi Vorm 5-10 2-5 15, Elie Tuhn 6-10 1-2 18, Meredith Harter 4-5 0-2 8, Tessa Borwick 0-1 1-2 1, Amelea Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Wessels 0-3 0-0 0, Shelbi Hazlitt 3-8 0-0 6, Aubrey Gibson 2-4 2-2 6, Kacie Rewerts 3-4 2-2 8, Mayzi Weig 0-1 2-6 2, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-2 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 0-1 1-2 1, Alexandria Arnaud 1-4 2-3 4. Totals: 26-59 15-28 75. 3-point field goals (8): Tuhn 5, Vorm 3. Rebounds (33): Mosinski 5, Gibson 5. Assists (17): Vorm 7. Steals (18): Tuhn 4. Blocks (4): Mosinski 2, Rewerts 2. Fouls: 20.

Saydel (27) - Daleaney Shinn 2-3 1-2 5, Vanessa Garton 0-1 1-2 1, Kaydence Butters 0-3 0-2 0, Rylee Carney 0-1 1-2 1, Orianna Martin 0-3 3-8 3, Kathryn Van Houten 0-1 0-0 0, Ryley Pecina 0-0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Leydens 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Lowe 5-11 2-4 12, Rachel Barton 1-6 2-4 4, Maci Lowe 0-0 0-0 0, Kailyn Venezuela 0-2 2-2 2. Totals: 8-31 11-26 27. 3-point field goals: None. Rebounds (31): Barton 6. Assists (5): Martin 2. Steals (5): Martin 2. Blocks (4): Van Houten 2, Lowe 2. Fouls: 20.

NEVADA - Nevada gave a Hampton-Dumont-CAL team ranked 12th in Class 3A all it could handle Jan. 14, but the Cubs struggled down the final stretch in a 56-50 loss.

Nevada took a 37-35 lead into the fourth quarter. But Hampton-Dumont-CAL outscored the Cubs by eight points in the final quarter to steal the win.

The loss put Nevada at 6-6 on the season.

The Cubs hit eight 3-pointers, came up with nine steals and held the Bulldogs to 37-percent shooting from the field. But a poor 6 of 17 showing from the foul line proved costly for Nevada.

Kacie Rewerts put up 15 points and nine rebounds, Shelbi Hazlitt 12 points and four rebounds, Addi Vorm nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals and Elie Tuhn nine points and one assist and steal apiece for Nevada. Vorm and Tuhn both made three 3-pointers and Hazlitt drilled two shots from long range.

Alexandria Arnaud tacked on three points, assists and steals apiece, Maddie Dunham two points and Sydney Mosinski eight rebounds and two blocks for the Cubs.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL improved to 11-0. Courntey Miller led the Bulldogs with 15 points and six rebounds, Avery Hanson scored 11 points and Maci Arjes added 10.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, Nevada 50

HDC 15 10 10 21 - 56

N 11 12 14 13 - 50

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (56) - Kaci Arjes 2-11 0-0 6, Lauren Meader 3-9 3-3 9, Maci Arjes 4-7 0-0 10, Calista Polk 0-1 0-0 0, Courtney Miller 4-10 5-8 15, Avery Hanson 4-7 2-4 11, Briana Grover 2-7 1-3 5. Totals: 19-52 11-18 56. 3-point field goals (7): K. Arjes 2, M. Arjes 2, Miller 2, Hanson. Rebounds (29): K. Arjes 9. Assists (12): Meader 5. Steals (12): Meader 3, Miller 3. Blocks (3): Hanson 2. Fouls: 15.

Nevada (50) - Sydney Mosinski 0-1 2-2 2, Addi Vorm 3-7 0-3 9, Elie Tuhn 3-8 0-0 9, Shelbi Hazlitt 5-11 0-0 12, Kacie Rewerts 5-11 5-8 15, Mayzi Weig 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 1-1 0-0 2, Alexandria Arnaud 1-5 1-4 3. Totals: 18-44 6-17 50. 3-point field goals (8): Vorm 3, Tuhn 3, Hazlitt 2. Rebounds (29): Rewerts 9. Assists (14): Vorm 4. Steals (9): Vorm 3, Arnaud 3. Blocks (2): Mosinski 2. Fouls: 19.