GILBERT - The Nevada boys’ basketball team was always one step behind Gilbert in an 81-68 loss to the Tigers Jan. 14.

Gilbert gradually increased its lead throughout the game. The Tigers led by five points after one quarter, 31-23 at the half and 49-39 after three quarters.

The Cubs had a huge advantage at the foul line and in the turnover battle, but they were outdone from 3-point range and on the boards in falling to 5-6 on the season and 2-3 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Tyler Sansgaard was an impressive 15 of 17 from the line in scoring 26 points to lead Nevada in a losing effort. Sansgaard also had six rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Henry Nelson put up 11 points, five rebounds and three assists and Chase Lycke hit two 3-pointers and tallied nine points and two assists for the Cubs. Kody Kruschwitz tacked on seven points and three rebounds, Colin Memmer four points and two boards, Ty Dittmer four points and one steal, Spencer Grant four points, three rebounds and two assists, Ayden Rhodes three points and five rebounds and Cooper Bovee one steal.

Gilbert improved to 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Matt Ockey went for a game-high 31 points and 10 rebounds and Jacob Papesh added 20 points and five boards for the Tigers.

Gilbert 81, Nevada 68

N 10 13 16 29 - 68

G 15 16 18 32 - 81

Nevada (68) - Colin Memmer 0-5 4-4 4, Chase Lycke 2-6 3-4 9, Ty Dittmer 1-2 2-4 4, Kody Kruschwitz 3-8 1-2 7, Tyler Sansgaard 5-14 15-17 26, Ayden Rhodes 0-1 3-8 3, Henry Nelson 5-9 1-1 11, Cooper Bovee 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 18-49 29-40 68. 3-point field goals (3): Lycke 2, Sansgaard. Rebounds (27): Sansgaard 6. Assists (11): Sansgaard 3, Nelson 3. Steals (11): Sansgaard 5. Blocks: None. Fouls: 16.

Gilbert (81) - Matt Ockey 11-23 5-5 31, Tucker Hanson 2-4 1-1 6, Jonnah Hilman 0-0 0-0 0, Birk Hanson 2-6 0-0 6, Nick Chasey 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Papesh 8-13 2-5 20, Tony Terrones 2-6 0-0 6, Jack Dresser 4-7 0-3 8, Easton Johnson 2-4 0-2 4. Totals: 31-63 8-16 81. 3-point field goals (11): Ockey 4, B. Hanson 2, Papesh 2, Terrones 2, T. Hanson. Rebounds (43): Ockey 10. Assists (19): Dresser 8. Steals (10): Johnson 3. Blocks (1): B. Hanson. Fouls: 25.