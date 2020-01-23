It was a near triangular sweep for the Van Meter/Earlham wrestling team Tuesday, Jan. 21 as they battled it out with Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley, and Class 2A’s fourth-ranked Winterset.

Throughout the triangular, the Bulldogs captured victories over Mount Ayr (57-21) and Southwest Valley (76-6) but fell just short of a sweep after falling to Winterset 36-25. The smoothest battle for the Bulldogs came against Southwest Valley as all but one match was won by the Bulldogs. Seven victories came by pinfall while Jackson Boese (132-pounds) and Bryce Cole (152-pounds) picked up their wins by tech fall while the rest of the winnings came via pinfall including Derrin Sesker and Caleb Swalla who picked up their ninth pinfall victories of the season respectively.

The Mount Ayr contest was much closer but still a winning outcome for Van Meter/Earlham who captured ten individual victories. Mason Drake, one of six Bulldogs to go undefeated for the triangular, started the winning trend for the team in the match by capturing his first tech-fall victory of the season. Colby Wiederholt continued to show why he’s Class 2A’s eighth-ranked 126-pound wrestler with his 12th pinfall win of the season in 1:34. That was one of five pinfall wins on the match for the Bulldogs. Trey Bond (182-pounds), Bryce Cole (152-pounds), and Aiden Hansen (195-pounds) all breezed through with forfeit wins while Haynes captured the match’s only major decision win (13-4).

The biggest test of the night came against fourth-ranked Winterset complete with three ranked wrestlers in attendance. That included second-ranked Kruise Kiburz at 138-pounds up against Tristian Drake which ended in a pinfall defeat for Drake. Even though the Bulldogs didn’t taste victory against the ranked wrestlers, they still managed six individual victories. Derrin Sesker was one of those victorious, punching his win total past the 20 win mark in a 2-0 decision over Dugan Tolley. Mason Drake and Riley Harger were the two pinfall victories for Van Meter while Caleb Swalla (170-pounds) and Colby Wiederholt took victory via the major decision route. Both now push their records well over the 15 win plateau. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they fell just short of capturing the match win but did improve their dual meet record to 16-4 at the end of the day.

Their next chance to get back on the mats comes at home as they gear up for a quadrangular with conference foes Panorama and Interstate-35 and non-conference member Southeast Warren. First matches will commence from Van Meter High School at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.