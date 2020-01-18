Ballard is starting to mold itself into a top-five team in Class 4A girls’ basketball.

With Thursday’s 48-25 victory at Winterset, the Bombers have won 11 in a row after a season-opening 52-45 loss to fifth-ranked Gilbert. They are on track for another Raccoon River Conference title, having won all six of their conference games.

Two big reasons for that success are junior guard Josie Fleischmann and sophomore forward Meg Rietz.

Guards Molly Ihle and Brooke Loewe have been the engine driving the Bomber machine, combining to average 20.1 points, 9.4 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 7.1 steals per game. Senior forward Maggie Larson has been a defensive stalwart that also averages 6.8 points and 3.0 rebounds and junior center Cassidy Thompson is blocking nearly three shots per game.

But Fleischmann and Rietz have helped Ballard take it to the next level since the Gilbert loss.

Fleischmann, Ballard’s leading scorer at 11.8 points per game, is having a historic season shooting from outside. She has made 40 of 74 shots from behind the arc, an incredible 54.1-percent success rate.

“I’ve never had anybody quite hit that percentage before from the 3-point line,” Ballard coach Kelly Andeson said. “It’s a nice weapon to have.”

Fleischmann ranks second in 4A in 3-point percentage among players with more than 10 makes. She leads everyone in 4A with at least 20 3-pointers, earning big praise from her teammates.

“I am a happy little best friend,” Ihle said. “She’s been working hard in the offseason. It’s paid off.”

Ballard runs a lot of motion offense with Ihle and Loewe constantly driving to draw attention from opposing defenses and then kicking it out. Fleischmann has taken full advantage of her opportunities.

“My teammates work really hard to get everybody open looks,” Fleischmann said. “When they work so hard to get you an open look you’ve got to make it.”

Fleischmann also has the right mentality to excel as a shooter.

“At Carlisle last week when we were there she airballed the first one and then she hit the next three or four in a row,” Anderson said. “That’s just how she is.”

Fleischmann ended up making 5 of 7 3-pointers and scoring 15 points in a 64-30 victory over the Wildcats. She is 18 of 35 on 3-pointers after Christmas break and is averaging 12.6 points in that stretch.

Rietz has also come on since returning from break.

Ballard’s top weapon off the bench, Rietz is averaging 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals since Christmas. That is a nice bump from her 4.4, 1.3 and 2.3 averages before the break.

“We’ve had a lot of faith in her for some time,” Anderson said. “As a freshman she was timid, like most freshmen are. We kept telling her if she can get past that part of it and start playing a little more tough and a little more aggressive she can be as good as she wants to be and she’s starting to show that.”

Rietz broke out with eight points and five rebounds in a 48-38 victory over a North Polk team then ranked No. 1 in 3A during Ballard’s first game back from break on Jan. 3. She scored a season-high 10 points in a 36-25 victory over Carroll last Tuesday.

“We’re working really well together and they’re passing me the ball and getting it out so that I can drive,” Rietz said. “I think that creates a lot more shots. Some offenses are stagnant whereas we’re moving and that’s made it easier for me to drive in and score points.”

At 6-0 with a 3-point touch and good ball skills, Rietz does a little bit of everything for Ballard.

“Meg’s a little Harden,” Ihle said referring to Houston Rockets’ star James Harden. “She’s so shifty.”

She and senior Rachel Wohlgemuth are also counted on to give the team a big energy boost coming off the bench.

“When we’re having an off game and we’re not doing well the bench is what keeps us going,” Fleischmann siad.

That was never more evident than during Ballard’s victory over Carroll.

The Bomber offense was having no success for most of the first half. Rietz came in and scored her team’s first six points to hold the fort until Fleischmann got hot and then Ballard started to get some separation in the second half.

Being able to give her team a needed spark is something Rietz has mixed feelings about due to her unselfish nature.

“I like it and I don’t like it,” Rietz said. “I like it because I get to play, but I don’t like it because it means my team isn’t doing well and I obviously want the best for my team.”

But her success has been what’s best for Ballard in recent weeks. And there is more to come.

“She’s not there yet,” Anerson said. “But man she’s made big strides.”