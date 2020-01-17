Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville had four wrestlers with two victories each, but the Nikes split a double dual at Notre Dame High School Thursday night.

The Nikes beat Highland, 54-33, but fell to New London, 46-30.

Blaine Frazier at 113 pounds, Samuel West (132), Lyblie Christofferson (145) and C. J. Walrath (152) each won by a fall and a forfeit for Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville. Ryne Rogers (126), Grifen Molle (138), Juana Jones (138) and Cole Jarrett (195) each picked up single victories by fall for the Nikes.

Against the Nikes, New London recorded technical falls by Marcel Lopez (120) and Gabe Carter (160) and decisions by Currey Jacobs (170) and Gavin Holmes (182). New London won five matches by forfeit.

New London swept its two duals, handing Highland a 50-30 setback. Cameron Raines (195), Jaxon Allen (220) and Josh Glendening (126) recorded pins for the Tigers, while Lopez had a technical fall and Jacobs won a decision.

FORT MADISON 64, FAIRFIELD 3: The Bloodhounds won 13 of 14 matches in a Southeast Conference dual at Fort Madison.

Six Bloodhounds pinned their opponents. Owen Kruse (120) pinned Brecken Courtright in 1:33. Gage Roberts (126) pinned Jacob Bland in 2:33. Will Larson (138) pinned Dagan Burnett in 3:29. Nathan Steffensmeier (160) pinned Dalton Mondia in 43 seconds. Mason Rohdy (170) pinned Arya Patel in 58 seconds and Diego Lozano at 195 pounds needed just 18 seconds to pin Grady Flynn.

Fort Madison's Gavin Wiseman (132) won a major decision and Aidan Pennock (145), Mason Schau (152), Levi Lowney (182) and Matthew Steffensmeier (113) each won decisions. The Bloodhounds won two matches by forfeit.

MOUNT PLEASANT 48, WASHINGTON 28: The Panthers won with four falls and four forfeits in a Southeast Conference dual at Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant's Tyler Raub (152) pinned Teegan Sulentich in 1:28. Chayse Irving (170) pinned Jacob Hill in 3:18. Isaac Jerrel (195) pinned Mateo Salazar in 1:43 and the Panthers' Abby Blint (106) pinned Jack Kleese in 1:58.

Mount Pleasant's Corbin Broecker (132), Trevor Wellington (220), Bowen Davis (113) and Carson Coleman (120) each won by forfeit.

WILDCATS SWEEP: Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union swept a double dual at Columbus Junction.

The Wildcats defeated Wapello 45-35 and Mediapolis 54-30. Wapello topped Mediapolis, 46-30.

Columbus/W-MU had six double winners. Lane Scorpil at 106 pounds pinned both of his opponents, as did Cameron Rice (152) and Seth Schurr (285). Chance Malone at 195 won by a fall and a forfeit. Robert Loveless at 182 won a decision and a forfeit. Cameron Rice (152) won two forfeits.

Wapello had four double winners. Daniel Meeker pinned two opponents at 145 pounds. Jacob Chamberlain (126/132) won a fall and a forfeit. Chase Witte (120) won a technical fall and a forfeit. Christopher Ewart (138) picked up two forfeit wins.

Mediapolis also had four double winners. Braxton Davis (113), Quinton Aney (126/132) and Caden Benz (160) each recorded two falls. Keegan Akers at 220 won by fall and forfeit.

L-M SWEEPS: Louisa-Muscatine won both of its duals at Eldon. The Falcons beat Van Buren County 36-12 and host Cardinal 41-30.

Cardinal won the tie-breaker after wrestling Van Buren to a 24-24 deadlock.

Louisa-Muscatine had five double winners. Kendal Pugh (145 pounds), Hyden Calvelage (160/170) and Gabe Hayes (285) each won on a fall and a forfeit. Chase Kruse (160/170) won a technical fall and a forfeit and Spencer Kessel (220) won two matches by forfeit.

Bruce Claman won a fall and a forfeit for Van Buren at 113 pounds.

WACO SPLITS: WACO defeated Lone Tree 33-18, but lost to Pekin 42-27 in a double dual at Lone Tree.

WACO had five double winners. Jaden Williams (160) and Isaiah Johnson (195) each won a fall and a forfeit. Jalen Collins (126/132) won a decision and a forfeit. Junior Quiroz (120) and Jonah Clark (152) each won two forfeits.