The Nebraska football program announced Thursday, Jan. 16, that Mike Dawson had been hired to coach Nebraska’s outside linebackers. Dawson returns to Head Coach Scott Frost’s staff following his second stint coaching in the National Football League.

“I am thrilled to bring Mike Dawson back to Nebraska to re-join our coaching staff,” Frost said. “Coach Dawson has a great history with our coaching staff and brings all of the attributes we look for in an assistant coach. He is a man of great character, has outstanding defensive acumen and knowledge of our defensive system, is a proven teacher and recruiter and relates well to his players.”

Dawson rejoins the Nebraska staff after spending the 2019 season coaching outside linebackers for the New York Giants. Prior to the 2019 season, Dawson coached Nebraska’s defensive line for the 2018 season and served in the same capacity on Frost’s coaching staff at UCF in 2016 and 2017.

A coaching veteran in his 21st season, Dawson has coached at the FCS, FBS and professional levels. He has spent 17 seasons in the collegiate ranks, including 11 at FBS schools. Dawson also boasts four years of coaching experience in the National Football League and has coached both outside linebackers and defensive lineman in college and the NFL.

Dawson has helped build impressive defenses throughout his career, including working with a UCF squad that ranked second nationally in takeaways in 2017, and a Philadelphia Eagles defense that ranked second in the NFL in sacks in 2014. Dawson coached two All-Big Ten defensive linemen in his one season at Nebraska in 2018, and has coached four defenders to all-conference accolades in his two most recent college seasons.

“I am excited to rejoin Coach Frost and the rest of the Nebraska staff in Lincoln,” Dawson said. “The opportunity to coach at a school with Nebraska’s football tradition and commitment is special. I am fired up to represent the N, and sell Husker Football and the University of Nebraska to young men around the country.

“Our family fell in love with Nebraska during our one year here. The passion of the fans and the culture Coach Frost has brought is extraordinary. We look forward to making it home again.”

Nebraska has also completed contract extensions for assistant coaches Greg Austin, Travis Fisher and Ryan Held, extending each of their contracts through Dec. 31, 2021. Austin has added the title of Run Game Coordinator in addition to his role as Offensive Line Coach. Fisher and Held each received salary increases, with Held adding the title of Recruiting Coordinator.