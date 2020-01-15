Another strong outing once again brought the utmost success as the Van Meter wrestling team captured a three match sweep Tuesday night in Greenfield. The team improved to 11-1 after sweeping a the quadrangular field of North Polk, Saydel, and host Nodaway Valley. Van Meter cruised to a 65-16 win over Saydel while nearly as strong against Nodaway Valley 54-21. The toughest outing of the night came against North Polk yet the Bulldogs still pulled out the win 41-36.

The main engine to victory in the Saydel match-up came from forfeitures which totaled eight for the Bulldogs. There were a pair of pinfall wins from Mason Drake at 113-pounds (42 seconds) and Class 2A’s fourth-ranked 285-pound wrestling in Derrin Sesker with his fastest pinfall victory of the season (28 seconds). There was also a win by technical fall by Jackson Boese at 132-pounds to round out the eleven victories for the match.

The Bulldogs utilized ten victories against Nodaway Valley to continue their winning ways for the outing. Van Meter/Earlham utilized pretty much all the paths to victory which included four wins by forfeit, three wins by pinfall, and one win each by decision, major decision, and technical fall. One of the many highlights for that match included what could very well be the fastest pinfall win for Van Meter/Earlhams this season with Caleb Swalla. The fifth-ranked 170-pound wrestler pinned his opponent in just eleven seconds. Tyler Haynes at 145-pounds and Colby Wiederholt at 126-pounds were the other two pinfall wins for the match. Meanwhile, Sesker picked up his first win by decision in a narrow 1-0 final over Jory Christensen. Bryce Cole at 152-pounds delivered Van Meter’s lone technical fall win for the match. Aiden Hansen, one of six Bulldog wrestlers to go undefeated on the night, walked away from the Nodaway Valley contest as one of four wrestlers to win by forfeit.

While most of the night was light for Hansen, he did see action in the battle against North Polk. Hansen was one of five Bulldogs to pick up pinfall wins for the match, earning his third pinfall win with a victory in 3:06. Riley Harger, a strong upcoming presence for the Bulldogs out of 120-pounds found a way to win in a variety of ways Tuesday night. That included three different win types like his pinfall victory over North Polk’s Isaac Larson in 1:17. Derrin Sesker (40 seconds), Tyler Haynes (1:57), and Colby Wiederholt (2:50) rounded out the pinfall wins for the match. Mason Drake at 113-pounds claimed Van Meter’s only forfeit victory for the match while Caleb Swalla claimed a “W” by technical fall.

Next up on the docket for the Van Meter/Earlham grapplers will be weekend road action in Perry on Saturday, Jan. 18. The Bulldogs will be one of 17 teams flocking to Perry High School to battle in the Perry Invitational which will begin at 9:30.