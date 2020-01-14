At approximately 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, history was made for Peru State College. It was at that time that Kassidy Haberman, a senior at Washington High School in Sioux Falls, S.D., signed her letter of intent to become the Bobcats' first-ever female bowler. In addition, Haberman will play softball for the College as well.



Haberman, the daughter of Hope Showalter and Derek Schumacher and Kevin and Mary Haberman, signed her letter of intent at the recently-opened Avera Human Performance Center in Sioux Falls. She was joined by her grandparents and many friends.

Having bowled for ten years, Haberman's best games have been 245 and 234. Her current average is 156 for this season. As a junior, she averaged 167. Presently, the Sioux Washington High School team is undefeated this season. Washington has been one of South Dakota's top bowling programs over the years as they have won nine state championships and ten conference championships since 2003.



Haberman has earned letters in both bowling and softball while competing for Warriors. Her high school softball team placed third in the South Dakota state championships in 2017. Last season, Haberman was a Class A All-State honorable mention. Her Midwest United travel team was the North American Fastpitch Association Northern National Champions last year.



In addition to bowling and softball, Haberman has participated in sideline cheerleading and Junior Olympic and Pentagon volleyball. While being very active, Haberman has been on the honor roll throughout high school and earned an academic letter in 2018-19.



Bowling coaching assistant Jeni Seitz commented, "Kassidy will be a good collegiate bowler and is an excellent signee as Peru State's first bowler. We look forward to her development as a Bobcat bowler."



Whitley Albury, Peru State assistant softball coach, noted, "Kassidy will be a utility player for Peru State as she has played every position, except pitching, for her various teams. She will be a nice addition for the Bobcat program."