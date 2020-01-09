Respect.

That's what Southeastern Community College men's basketball coach Lorenzo Watkins wants from his team every time it steps on the court.

After suffering a tough loss to Moberly on Saturday, the Blackhawks appeared to take John Wood lightly on Wednesday night.

The Trailblazers led for most of the first half and hung around long enough to make it a game until SCC pulled away in the final three minutes for an 86-75 victory at Loren Walker Arena.

While Watkins was happy with the win, his team's effort and energy left a lot to be desired, especially with Region XI play beginning Saturday at Marshalltown.

"I think it's about respecting your opponent. We played them last year and we were down two at halftime and it ends up a 66-55 game," Watkins said. "That's why you play them. You want your guys locked in. Everybody is still on we had a tough loss on Saturday and thinking we're just going to roll the ball out tonight against John Wood. No. That's why I schedule them. Because they are going to make you guard. Because they are going to be so disciplined on both ends of the floor. Because they are going to make you work offensively. Now we understand that you can't just roll the ball out and hope things are going to work out on both ends of the floor."

All was not negative for the Blackhawks (15-4). Sophomore guard Carlos Lemus, Jr., who sat out all of last season with a painful sciatic nerve injury, erupted for a career-high 30 points, knocking down 8 of 11 shots from 3-point range. That opened things up in the paint for sophomore Aaris Bonds to weave his magic to the tune of 21 points. And sophomore guard Boubacar Kamissoko was lethal from mid-range, knocking down wing shots for 16 points.

That is the type of Watkins wants to see from his team on a consistent basis.

"It felt pretty good. Thanks to my teammates. They were looking for me," Lemus said. "I was feeling good. I have been working out the past week. I was feeling good, so I just came out there and did what I'm supposed to do. I try to give my best for my teammates."

"It puts another shooter on the floor and all of a sudden you can't pack it in. Everybody is going to take Aaris out of the game. That's why I tell the guys they have to be patient. We have to penetrate and drive and create for each other and be ready to shoot the ball," Watkins said. "We just hope he can keep being consistent. Carlos has always been a great shooter. We sit down and watch film and tell him, 'All the shots you miss are bad shots.' A guy is standing right in front of you and you're going to rise up and shoot? No, that's a bad shot. Those are the shots we want offenses to shoot against us, so why would I tell you to shoot that. Tonight the shots he made were off of our offense, getting the ball inside. He has his feet set. He shoots the ball at a high clip, but when he shoots them within the offense he makes them. I hope he continues to understand that and gets some confidence."

It was SCC's play on the defensive end and on the boards which drew Watkins' ire. John Wood was 10 of 19 from 3-point range, many of them wide open looks. And the Trailblazers beat the Blackhawks on the board, outrebounding them, 32-23.

"We need to get better at playing defense. We need to communicate better, get more rebounds, play hard," Lemus said.

"They made some tough shots. I told them when you are playing against shooters, you have to run them off the line. Just because you put your hand up and you are there, guys are looking at me like, 'Coach, I was there.' No, you're not. He's already into his shot and you've got your hand up, that's no good. Shooters make those shots," Watkins said. "We have guys that think we're going to out-jump guys. We've got to get more of our guards rebounding down. These next two days are going to be some rough stuff in practice about just tough guy stuff — rebounding the ball., staying in front of your guys, closing out hard. Right now we're just hoping things are going to work out. We can't do that."

JOHN WOOD (75)

Chandler Bevans 5-10 1-1 11, Nick Rumbo 6-9 0-0 18, Cooper Smith 2-2 0-2 4, Aaron Shoot 6-10 0-0 12, Ragar McKinney 4-11 0-0 11, Terran Jackson 0-4 0-0 0, Ja'Veon Taylor 1-2 0-0 3, Dallas Bryson 0-2 4-4 4, Jarvis Jennings 2-5 8-11 12. Totals: 26-55 13-18 75.

SCC (86)

Diew Moses 2-3 0-0 4, Aaris Bonds 9-11 3-4 21, Boubacar Kamissoko 7-11 1-1 16, Elias Ezenekwe 2-5 0-0 4, Carlos Lemus, Jr. 10-14 2-2 30, Gavin Kies 1-3 2-2 5, Steven Melina 1-1 0-0 2, Miganeh Abdi 0-4 0-0 0, Dadrian Hoambrecker 1-4 2-4 4. Totals: 33-56 10-13 86.

Halftime: SCC 38, John Wood 35. Fouls: John Wood 14, SCC 18. Fouled out: Smiths. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: John Wood 10-19 (Rumbo 6-7, McKinney 3-6, Taylor 1-2, Jennings 0-1, Shoot 0-3), SCC 10-21 (Lemus Jr 8-11, Kamissoko 1-2, Kies 1-2, Hoambrecker 0-1, Abdi 0-4). Rebounds: John Wood 32 (Bevans 7), SCC 23 (Kamissoko 5). Assists: John Wood 16 (Shoot 4), SCC 15 (Kamissoko 4). Steals: John Wood 7 (Smith 2), SCC 14 (Kamissoko 4). Blocks: John Wood 0, SCC 3 (Bonds 1, Lemus Jr. 1, Hoambrecker 1). Turnovers: John Wood 15 (Rumbo 5), SCC 7 (Ezenekwe 2, Lemus Jr. 2).

Records: John Wood 6-11, SCC 15-4.