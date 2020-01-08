Big Red shoots for third Big Ten win at home Thursday

The Nebraska women's basketball team returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday night hunting for another Big Ten Conference home win when the Huskers take on Wisconsin. Tip-off between the Huskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) and the Badgers (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) is set for 7:05 p.m. (CT) with tickets on sale now at Huskers.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Box Office beginning 90 minutes before tip-off.



Live statewide television coverage will be provided by NET with Thor Tripp and Jami (Kubik) Hagedorn on the call. The NET production also will be used for the BTN+ video stream.



Live radio coverage for Thursday's game can be heard on B107.3 FM and 1400 AM KLIN in Lincoln along with ESPN 590 AM in Omaha beginning at 6:45 p.m. (CT). Stations across the state will also carry the broadcast on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network. Free live audio can be found at Huskers.com, the Huskers App and TuneIn.



Nebraska notched its second Big Ten home win with a 72-58 victory over then-No. 24 Minnesota on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.



Cain, a Lisa Leslie Award candidate, continued her strong open to Big Ten play with season highs of 19 points and 15 rebounds to go along with six blocked shots. In league play, Cain is averaging 15.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks. She leads the Big Ten in blocks per game while matching Wisconsin's Imani Lewis for the conference lead in rebounding during league play.



Cain claimed her first spot on the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll (Jan. 6) by averaging 14.5 points, 14.5 rebounds and 5.0 blocks last week. She hit 70 percent (14-20) of her shots from the field.



Hannah Whitish played big for the Huskers in the win over Minnesota with a season-high 17 points while matching her season high with five three-pointers. The senior from Barneveld was the 2016 Wisconsin High School Player of the Year. She is the first Husker in history to reach the combined career milestones of 1,000 points (1,084), 400 assists (416) and 200 three-pointers (223).



Sophomore guard Sam Haiby (Moorhead, Minn.) added 17 points against her home state school and leads Nebraska in scoring in Big Ten play (15.3 ppg).



Fellow sophomore Leigha Brown leads Nebraska overall in scoring this season at 13.7 points per game off the bench. She is a leading contender for Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year honors, and is the only Big Ten player to rank among the top 30 in the league in scoring without making a start.