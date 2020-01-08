Notre Dame High School girls basketball coach Jim Myers is still looking for that complete game from his team

Sure, Class 1A's 13th-ranked Notre Dame knocked off Class 2A's fourth-ranked Van Buren last week, but the Nikes have since fallen back into their same habits.

Once again the Nikes built an early lead, let the opponent sneak back within striking distance, then put together a little spurt to pull away.

Notre Dame got two layups from Rylie Todd, followed by consecutive 3-pointers by Madelyn Stutsman to stave off a WACO rally and come away with a 62-44 SEI Superconference South Division win on Tuesday at Father Minett Gymnasium.

The Nikes were outplayed and outhustled for much of the night, something that didn't sit well with Myers.

"I was really disappointed in the way we played tonight," Myers said. "We have standards we have established here at Notre Dame for quite a few years. Obviously we didn't meet those standards tonight collectively as a group. We had maybe a quarter, quarter and a half where we played decent basketball."

"We played OK," WACO coach Caylon DeVail said. "That's a well-coach team. He does a great job with them. They're fun to watch. He has a good, young squad. We did some things right. We hung in there to the end."

Notre Dame (9-0 overall, 7-0 South Division) scored the first 10 points of the game and looked headed to a running clock in the second half. Todd opened the scoring with a steal and layup. Katy Stephens then got a steal which led to a layup by Gabby Deery. Todd sank a pair of free throws, followed by baskets from Stephens and Deery.

"I thought we built up the lead enough where we could experiment with some things we want to do the second half of the season," Myers said. "We couldn't do that, so that was disappointing."

WACO (2-9, 1-7) got on the scoreboard on a 3-pointer by Molly McLaughlin. Two free throws by Grace Conwell and a basket by Ellah Kissell pulled the Warriors within 12-7 by the end of the first quarter.

Turnovers plagued both teams on the night, as did foul trouble. The teams combined for 61 turnovers and 44 fouls.

"We had over 30 turnovers on the night," DeVaul said. "We were turning the ball over and giving them chance to go down and score."

WACO closed within 32-19 in the third quarter, only to see the Nikes respond with a 17-0 run to put the game out of reach. Stephens started the run with a drive down the lane. Stutsman hit a trey and Todd followed with a pair of layups. Stutsman ended the spurt with a pair of 3-pointers to give the Nikes a 49-22 lead.

WACO hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on their way to 22 points, doubling their points from the first three quarters combined.

"They had it as much as 30 points at one time and we had it down in the fourth quarter as low as 12," DeVaul said. "I'm proud of the girls. They worked hard. Our message is still to get better every day. Win or lose, there are going to be things to work on."

"Hat's off to WACO. They outplayed us and outworked us," Myers said. "They beat us to the ball. They beat us to 50-50 balls. They beat us on the boards. We had 27 turnovers. Everything you could think of was unacceptable and we still won. We're fortunate. We will learn from it. Everything we did tonight is correctable. We have to make sure we get these things corrected because we have a tough one Friday night at West Burlington. They are going to be ready for us."

WACO (44)

Molly McLaughlin 2-7 0-0 6, Morgan Graber 4-7 3-4 11, Grace Conwell 3-10 2-10 9, Laney Graber 2-4 1-2 7, Mayson Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Ellah Kissell 2-7 2-2 7, Grace Coble 0-1 0-0 0, Lindsey Roth 0-1 0-2 0, Lela-Ann Fort 1-1 1-4 4. Totals: 14-38 9-24 44.

NOTRE DAME (62)

Rylie Todd 5-18 5-5 15, Taylor Ackerman 1-4 5-6 8, Katy Stephens 3-11 3-10 9, Gabby Deery 4-8 1-2 9, Hope Ward 0-2 0-0 0, Reagan Engberg 0-2 1-2 1, Madelyn Stutsman 4-9 0-0 12, Abby Korschgen 1-1 6-6 8, Isabel Tjaden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-55 21-31 62.

Score by quarters

WACO;7;9;6;22;—;44

Notre Dame;12;18;19;13;—;62

Fouls: WACO 23, Notre Dame 21. Fouled out: Lee, Fort, Ward. Technicals: Notre Dame bench. 3-point goals: WACO 7-18 (L.Graber 2-3, McLaughlin 2-7, Fort 1-1, Conwell 1-2, Kissell 1-4, Roth 0-1), Notre Dame 5-23 (Stutsman 4-9, Ackerman 1-3, Stephens 0-1, Ward 0-2, Engberg 0-2, Todd 0-6).

Records: WACO 2-9 overall (1-7 SEI Superconference South Division), Notre Dame 9-0 (7-0).