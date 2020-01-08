Tuesday provided a glimpse of Perry (1-7, 0-4) basketball’s aspirations as No. 6 Winterset (6-1, 3-1) handily took down the Bluejays 70-31 to keep Perry winless in RRC action.

Through most of the season, Winterset had held an even higher ranking before falling to undefeated Carroll ahead of winter break. By all accounts, a team that has kept up the pace set by the Huskies’ third place state team last season, a team that beat Perry 70-15.

While the stats could keep up with Winterset’s stars, Perry’s own playmakers made strides compared to last season when the top scorer had just four points. Three Bluejays topped that mark this go around.

Brendon Ivory led the team with 18 points and four rebounds after missing last year’s action. Keghan West posted seven points compared to his scoreless performance in the previous meeting. His 15 rebounds are also the second most in the conference this season, only trailing his 16 rebound game against Ogden. Kato Dougan also contributed six points and three rebounds.

After the contest, Perry head coach Aaron Lyons said he was content with the effort put forth by his squad, hanging in as long as it could against a “very, very well coached” team.

He added that he sees the team’s biggest need for improvement is in the turnover department, and noted the team’s pace issues, in particular “going a little too fast.”

Of most importance, Lyons noted the team’s struggle at the foul line after going 12-of-24, which is still a slight improvement on the team’s 44.2 percent mark this season.

Perry looks to reverse its fortune Friday, Jan. 6 against Ballard (5-3, 4-0), which has yet to lose in conference competition.