There is something about Father Minett Gymnasium that just seems to bring the best out in Notre Dame High School senior wrestler Bryce Sankus.

Sankus, who last year won the first match for the Nikes in over 30 years, came up with perhaps his biggest win to date on Friday night at Father Minett Gymnasium, Sankus pinned Pekin's Logan Laudenrman in one minute at 152 pounds, clinching the win for ND-WB/Danville, sending the Nikes to the championship of the Nikes Duals and keeping their perfect record intact at 11-0.

Maybe it was wrestling on the home mat in front of the home fans. Maybe it was because he is in his last year in the sport and wants to go out with a bang. Maybe it was because the Nikes desperately wanted to get to 11-0, a mark that eluded them with a loss to Mount Pleasant in the Nikes Duals a year earlier. Maybe it was watching his younger brother, Taylor Sankus, suffer a couple of tough setbacks in the event. Or maybe it was the inspiration he and the rest of the Nikes got watching teammate Juana Jones, a second-year wrestler and a sophomore at West Burlington High School, pin Highland's Maddie Pfeiffer in an exhibition match.

Whatever the case. Father Minett Gymnasium certainly brought out the best in Bryce Sankus, and he helped deliver a crucial victory for the Nikes.

"It's at home. I always enjoy a home meet. I get to see everybody. A lot of people want to come out and watch," Sankus said. "My voice is dead from yelling at my brother. That got me hyped-up for sure. Seeing Juana win, that was definitely something that fueled me to win and get done everything that I needed to get done."

"He's working hard because he wants to go out on a high note his senior year. He stepped up big for us. I like the fact that he knew what the situation was and he knew he had to come up big for us. He did a good job," ND-WB/Danville coach Bill Plein said.

ND-WB/Danville started the night with a 48-30 win over Mount Pleasant, then posted a 54-29 win over Louisa-Muscatine. That set up the showdown with Pekin, which Plein figured would come down to one swing weight — 152.

The Nikes got pins from Cole Jarrett (195), Blaine Frazier (113), Grifen Molle (138) and a hard-fought 5-0 win from freshman C.J. Walrath over Cael Baker at 145 to give the Nikes a 39-18 lead.

But with the Panthers favored in the final three matches, that put the pressure on Sankus at 152.

Sankus not only delivered a win, he gave his team a pin and an insurmountable lead.

"I got him in a cradle. I wasn't expecting it to be simple. It seemed simple. It definitely helped seeing my brother wrestle and him not doing so well., That fired me up, so I wanted to make sure I got my win," Sankus said.

"He knew that we needed a pin so he worked hard at it," Plein said.

Prior to the Nikes' final dual against Highland, Jones got an exhibition match against Pfeiffer. It took Jones just 31 seconds to take the Highland sophomore down and pin her. Jones' win had the Nikes hotting and hollering matside, giving them an extra rush of adrenaline.

"I was hoping to get on the mat. He finally put me on the mat, so I was nervous. But since I was on the mat I was so excited. It felt good. I don't get put on the mat like that, so I was kind of nervous. But once he blew the whistle, I knew how to set up," Jones said. "My team is very supportive of me, whether I'm winning or losing. They've always go my back."

"She's really a unique individual. She works as hard as anybody in the room. She doesn't say, 'Well, I'm a girl. I can't do that.' She's the first one in line. She's unique," Plein said. "The kids on our team have a ton of respect for her. She doesn't shirk her duties. She's right there at the front of the line."

Highland, coached by former Columbus state placewinner Derrick Ball, jumped out to an 18-0 lead and nearly pulled off the upset when freshman Logan Bonebrake caught Sam West early and had him inches from a fall at 132. But West stayed calm, cool, and collected, fought through the predicament and pinned Bonebrake with twwo seconds left in the first period, sending the Nikes to a 48-31 victory and a perfect 11-0 record.

"I went out there and wasn't expecting anything and just got thrown to my back. I fought off. I should never have been there. I should have just done whatever needed to be done. I've been practicing better than that. I just need to execute it," West said. "I knew I could still win. I've been there before and done the same thing before. I just have to come back from that. I practice positions like that where I get stuck on my back. Practice makes me stay focused. I've freaked out before. It just doesn't help."

"He'll be the first one to tell you he wasn't prepared for that match. He just went out and didn't prep himself. He didn't do the things he normally does. He showed some spirit and fought back to get in a better position. He's a tough kid. He's a pinned," Plein said."I was happy with their energy. I thought our energy was real good tonight. We can be a little more aggressive, but I thought we did a lot of good things tonight. That's what we're looking for — just get some improvement."