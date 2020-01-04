Briana Hendricks Che was your average girl growing up in Burlington.

The daughter of Michael Hendricks, an orthopedic surgeon, Hendricks Che and her sisters, Brooke, Heather and Tiffany, were standout athletes for Burlington High School, playing multiple sports.

Even back then, the 2008 BHS graduate had dreams of one day becoming a boxer. Watching the Evander Holyfield-Mike Tyson matches when she was 7 fueled her desire to step into the ring and box.

Hendricks Che, while pursuing a degree in exercise science and sports medicine from Minnesota State University in Mankato and starting a career as a strength and conditioning coach, never lost sight of her dream.

Hendricks Che, who married Leonard Che, is currently the interim strength and conditioning coach at Wisconsin, working directly with the women's varsity lightweight and open weight crew and the women's freshmen lightweight and open weight crew teams.

In just under three years in the ring, she now stands one step away from qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team in women's boxing, a trip to Tokyo to represent her country in the Summer Olympic Games within her grasp.

"Right now we are starting the qualifying process for the Olympics," Hendricks Che said. "The top two people at each Olympic weight class will go through and evaluation period starting Jan. 2. We will fight for the No. 1 spot until Jan. 31, so I have a chance to prove myself nationally and internationally."

Hendricks Che has loved to compete since she was little. Growing up in a competitive family drove her desire to be the best at everything she does.

After stints at the University of Oklahoma and Limestone College, Hendricks Che and her husband packed up and moved to Madison, Wisconsin, in August 2017. It was there that Hendricks Che caught the eye of former professional boxer Andrea Nelson, who now coaches out of Ford's Gym in Madison. It was the big break Hendricks Che needed to jump-start her dream.

"We moved to Madison and I had some down time, so I picked my dream back up," Hendricks Che said. "I was doing my normal workout at the gym one day and I was kind of watching her. She spotted me out of the corner of her eye. She came over to me and said, 'Hey, do you want to box?' That's kind of when it really got started."

Hendricks Che started at the 75 kilogram (165 pound) class, but since has dropped to 69 kg (152). She spent three weeks at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, honing her skills for a double-elimination USA Boxing Olympic Trials last month in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to determine the top two boxers at each Olympic weight class in the United States.

Hendricks Che got off to a shaky start in the tournament, lost a unanimous decision to top-ranked and top seed Oshae Jones in her opening bout. Hendricks Che was dropped to the eight seed after dropping to 152 pounds.

Undeterred, Hendricks Che battled her way all the back for a rematch against Jones in the championship bout. Once again, Jones came away with a unanimous decision.

"She's a very good fighter. She has eight years of boxing experience," Hendricks Che said of Jones. "I was very resilient. I had to fight all the way back through with no rest days. I had to fight continuously. It was a very good experience."

Hendricks Che made a good impression on Jones during their two bouts.

"She brought out the best in me. I just did me. When I have tough, competitive people, I just do me," Jones said.

Now, Hendricks Che will have to get past Jones to earn a spot on Team USA and a trip to Tokyo for the Olympics this summer. They will compete in a tournament in Bulgaria later this month, with several other matches scattered throughout January.

Hendricks Che's dream is within reach. She can see the light at the end of the tunnel. She is pouring her heart and soul into the pursuit of a dream she has had for more than 20 years.

"I feel like God was telling me what he wanted me to do and that's why we ended up in Madison and picked the very best coach," Hendricks Che said. "Right now I am training with Andrea Nelson, trying to get stronger and better by practicing with the best. I am giving 110 percent to it, putting all my attention and focus on it right now. I'm going to give it everything I have."