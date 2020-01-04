Iowa Wesleyan University's Alex Dentlinger dropped in 36 points, but Blackburn defeated the Tigers, 97-86, in a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball game at Carlinville, Illinois, Saturday afternoon.

Dentlinger, a 6-4 sophomore from New London, sank 12 of 17 shots from the field, including 11-for-15 from 3-point range. He scored 28 points in the second half. He added five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot.

Iowa Wesleyan's Jarryd Fernandes added 14 points and six rebounds.

Blackburn had six players in double figures. Karson Hayes and Chanz Aldridge each scored 19. Cristian Wagner had 13, Nigel Ferrell 12, David Lopez 11 and Javon Stoval scored 10.

Iowa Wesleyan (4-7, 1-3) hosts Eureka at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Blackburn improved to 4-7 (3-1).

MONMOUTH 70, BELOIT 60: DJ Swift scored 20 points and led the Fighting Scots past Beloit in a Midwest Conference game at Monmouth, Illinois.

Dee Hyler added 15 for Monmouth. Michael Polakoskie led Beloit with 19 points.

Monmouth (7-4, 2-2) plays at Grinnell Wednesday. Beloit is 3-8 (1-3)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

BLACKBURN 71, IOWA WESLEYAN 62: Five Beavers scored in double figures and posted a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win over Iowa Wesleyan at Carlinville, Illinois.

Lexie Black and Savanah Kruse scored 15 points each for Blackburn. Maria Cline had 13, Megan Lindzy 11 and Jenna Dudra added 10.

Allie Massner, a senior from Mediapolis, led Iowa Wesleyan with 14 points. Morgan McCrea had 13 and Maddie Williamson, a freshman from Mount Pleasant, scored 12.

Iowa Wesleyan (1-10, 1-3) hosts Eureka at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Blackburn improved to 4-6 (2-2).

MONMOUTH 76, BELOIT 52: Becca Gallis led three Fighting Scots in double figures and Monmouth won a Midwest Conference game at Glennie Gymnasium in Monmouth, Illinois.

Gallis scored a game-high 21 points. Carley Turnbull had 12 and Jordan Kintigh added 10. Tarae Warner, a sophomore from Burlington, had six points and three rebounds for the Scots (8-3, 3-1).