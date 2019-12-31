Former Peru State Bobcat and Valley Forge graduate, Dominic Montero, will continue to his football journey after he signed an Arena Football League contract with Salina Liberty located in Salina, Kan.

The 6’1" 285-pound offensive lineman from Tamaqua, Pa., graduated Valley Forge Military College in 2018.

Valley Forge is a private two-year college located in Pennsylvania at the heart of where General George Washington held his Army together during bitter conditions in 1777 during the Revolutionary War.

During his time at Valley Forge Academy won the football Seaboard Championship.

This two-year institution helps prepare men and women for the outside world. Statistics show that 96 percent of Cadets move on to go to college, or, attend a trade school. Montero was among those to continue his college future.

Dominic chose Peru State College after graduating and is currently studying Business Applied Sciences, and will graduate from Peru in the spring of 2020.

“I was looking for a school that was a good fit for me so I could further my education,” Montero said.

Salina Liberty began their indoor football crusade in 2016. Last season, Salina went 10-5 and was the 2019 CIF Runner-up after a 35-29 loss to Duke City in the championship.

Montero had a contact who helped him speak with Liberty’s offensive coordinator. “I spoke with Coach Martinez and they offered me a contract right on the spot,” said Montero.

Dominic Montero will start training camp on March 2 as Salina Liberty prepare for their first game against Armarillo on March 21, 2020, at Tony’s Pizza Event Center.



