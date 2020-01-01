

Events coming up on the athletic calendar at Nebraska City High School and Lourdes Central Catholic are as follows:



Jan. 2:

Nebraska City girls’ wrestling at Winnebago Invite, 2 p.m.



Jan. 3

Nebraska City girls’ basketball at Ashland-Greenwood, 6:30 p.m.



Jan. 4

Lourdes girls’ and boys’ basketball vs. Bishop Neumann, 4:30 and 6 p.m.



Jan. 7

Nebraska City girls’ and boys’ basketball at Falls City, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska City Wrestling vs. Wahoo at home, 6:30 p.m.

Lourdes girls’ and boys’ basketball at Johnson-Brock, 6 and 7:30 p.m.