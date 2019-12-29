Fremont-Mills took a third quarter lead and held on to defeat the Sidney Cowgirls, 38-35, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Fremont-Mills.

Sidney had a 18-13 lead at halftime.

Fremont-Mills went on a 14-6 run in the third quarter to hang on for the win.

Free throws proved crucial for the Cowgirls. Sidney shot 8-of-16 from the free-throw line, and 1-of-15 from the three point line.

Maddy Duncan finished the game with 15 points; Alexis Massey, eight; Chay Ward, seven; Harley Spurlock, three; Olivia Larsen, two.

Harley Spurlock and Massey, each recorded six rebounds.

Duncan led the Cowgirls with three steals and three assists.



Cowboys 60, F-M 57

The Sidney Cowboys came away with an exciting victory over Fremont-Mills, 60-57, as Noah Jorgenson poured in 24 points and 7 rebounds on the Knights home court on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Sidney trailed by five points after the first quarter.

The Cowboys battled back and took 33-30 halftime lead.

In the fourth quarter, Sidney outscored the Knights 17-12 to hang on for the win.

Cole Jorgenson scored 10 points; Leighton Whipple and Storm Barrett, six each; Garrett Phillips, Taylor McFail and Connery Humphries, four each; Will Oswald, two.

Sidney shot .44 percent from the field and hit six threes.