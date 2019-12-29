The S-D-A Rocket girls’ basketball team exploded with a 13-0 run in the second quarter against the Nebraska City Pioneers on the way to victory Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The S-D-A coaching staff continues to challenge athletes to pick up their intensity especially on the defensive side of the ball.

“We challenged the girls tonight to demonstrate our effort and intensity on defense,” Coach Andrew Pryor said after the Rockets won 55-18 to remain unbeaten on the year. “Our overall defensive effort fuels our offense.”

In the first quarter, the Rockets held NC to four points.

S-D-A went on a 13-0 run in the second period to take a 21-4 lead. Sam Pester was solid on her outside shooting. Pester hit a pair of threes in the second quarter and finished the game with 14 points. Still in the second, Lily Vollertsen scored a bucket and was fouled in the process. Vollertsen knocked down the free-throw for the three-point play.

Grace Damme scored off an offensive rebound and Lauren Meyer picked off a pass and raced down the court for the lay-in. Leading 23-5, Lauren Siefken knocked down a three from the wing and by the end of the half, the Rockets led, 28-7.

To start off the third quarter, Pester drained a three followed by a two-point basket by Damme. Jessie Moss grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 2:50 remaining in the third. On the next possession, Moss popped a nice jumper and S-D-A led 41-9.

With time running out in the third period, Vollertsen swished a three from the top of the key at the buzzer and the Rockets had a 46-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Halle Wilhelm knocked down a pair of free-throws in the fourth after getting fouled. Suzy Shanks came off the bench and drew a foul. Shanks hit a free-throw and S-D-A led 50-13.

Still in the fourth, Lindsey Moss lined up from the wing and drained a three. With a minute remaining, Jessie Moss made a nice pass to Damme who scored two and the Rockets picked up their 5th win on the year.

Through those five games, the Rockets are defeating their opponents by an average of 33 points per game.

The Rocket coaching staff is working at making sure the team does not become too complacent.

“There will be someone, sooner than later, that will hit us in the mouth, and we will see how tough we are and how we respond,” Pryor said.

Sam Pester knocked down four three-pointers and finished the game with 14 points; Lily Vollertsen, Grace Damme and Lauren Siefken, scored nine points each; Lauren Meyer and Jessie Moss, four each; Lindsey Moss, three; Halle Wilhelm, two; Suzy Shanks, one.



