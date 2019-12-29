There are several reasons for optimism for continued improvement for the Peru State women's basketball team as they head into the second half of their 2019-20 season.



At this juncture, the Bobcats are two wins ahead of where they were last season and one ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. Currently, the 'Cats are 4-7 on the season with three of those wins coming on the road – something which has been challenging for Peru State in the past. If they can stay healthy, the Bobcats should be much more competitive during the 2020 portion of their season.



Presently, Peru State is 2-5 in the tough-as-usual Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). This is one more win in the Heart than they had last year at this time. The two conference wins have come over Missouri Valley at home and then on the road at Baker (Kan.). The 'Cats are presently ninth out of the 13-team league.



At this point in the season, the 'Cats are listed in nine NAIA Division I Top 50 categories which is five more rankings than last year at this time.



The NAIA team rankings are as follows (as of December 28): sixth in three-point field goal defense (0.245), 23rd in offensive rebounds per game (15.000), 25th in total rebounds per game (42.364), 35th in total rebound margin (4.727), 39th in defensive rebounds per game (27.364), 40th in total offensive rebounds (466), 42nd in total three-point field goals made (75), 43rd in three-point field goals made per game (6.818), and 45th in total defensive rebounds (37.636).



Just one Bobcat is noted in NAIA Division I Top 50 rankings. Sophomore Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (Omaha) is 13th in points per game (18.091), 18th in total three-point field goals made (30), 18th in three-point field goals made per game (2.727), and 19th in total scoring (199).



In the Heart (in all games played), the team leads the conference in three-point field-goal defense. Additionally, the Bobcats are third in offensive rebounds per game (15.00), third in rebound margin (4.73), fifth in scoring defense (68.82), fifth in total rebounds per game (42.36), and sixth in total rebounds (466).



In conference play (in all games played), the following individuals are listed among the top 20 individual leaders:



Marsh-Contreras is first in three-point field goals made per game (2.73), second in scoring (18.09), third in total scoring (199), second in three-point field goals made (30), tied for eighth in steals per game (1.91), ninth in assists per game (3.36), tenth in field goal percentage (0.381), tied for tenth in total steals (21), tied for tenth in double doubles (1), 11th in total assists (37), 13th in three-point field goal percentage (0.341), 14th in defensive rebounds per game (4.18), and 19th in free throw percentage (0.660).



Also, Marsh-Contreras has scored the seventh-highest amount of points in a game when she had 26 against Culver-Stockton. She also scored 25th against Baker and the College of St. Mary.



Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.) is second in double doubles (5) and seventh in total rebounds (83). Cudney also is tied for fourth with the most rebounds in one game with 15 against Central Methodist (Mo.). She also is tied for 15th having had 12 rebounds against Culver-Stockton (Mo.). It should be noted Cudney would be listed in other categories, but she is one game short of meeting the minimum statistical areas due to finishing her volleyball career.



Giovanna Silva (Recife, Brazil) is seventh in defensive rebounds per game (4.82), tied for tenth in double doubles (1), tied for 12th in total rebounds (75), and tied for 16th in offensive rebounds per game (2.00).



Daspin Bruning (Everest, Kan.) is 17th in blocks per game (0.60).



Reagan Kirkwood (Valley Falls, Kan.) is 18th in assist/turnover ratio (1.44).



Anjanea Simms (St. Louis, Mo.) is tied for tenth in double doubles (1). Simms also is tied with Cudney at 15th with 12 rebounds in a contest with hers coming against St. Mary (Kan.).



Dayna Dewitt (Mansfield, Texas) is tied for seventh in the conference for most rebounds in one game as she grabbed 14 against Central Methodist.



Peru State will be back in action on Saturday, January 4, 2020, when they host Mount Mercy (Iowa) beginning at noon. The Mustangs are currently 4-8 overall and 1-6 in the Heart. This will be the Alumni Basketball Reunion hosted by the College's Foundation. The 1969-70 teams will be recognized between games, as well as, all alumni in attendance.



Later, on Feb. 8, the National Alumni Association will host its annual chili feed when the 'Cats host Evangel (Mo.) at noon. The Fantastic Flyers of Gary's Tumbling from Glenwood, Iowa, will perform at halftime of both games. Between games, the athletic department will recognize the fall student-athletes who earned athletic and/or academic honors.