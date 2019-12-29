When the home team shoots over 57% from the floor, which included hitting 44.4% of their shots from long range, it usually means a tough time for the visitors.



That was the case Saturday afternoon as the hot-shooting Concordia Bulldogs easily defeated the Peru State men's basketball team 109-60 at Walz Arena in Seward. Peru State did play without a couple of normal starters and other key backups, but it may not have been enough to counter the offensive display by Concordia.



The Bulldogs improved to 9-5 overall while the Bobcats fell to 6-6 on the season.



First Half Action



Peru State actually took the early lead with a pair of treys – both coming off assists from Devon Colley (Las Vegas). Henry Tanksley (Lincoln) hit the first one at the 17:56 mark and then Isaac Simpson (Papillion) made it 6-0 Bobcats just 45 seconds later.



It took Concordia less than a minute to tie it as they hit a pair of long-range shots and then hit another to lead 9-6 at the 16-minute mark.



A bucket by Colley in the paint would break the tie with 14:23 left in the first half. Just 36 seconds later, the Bulldogs would complete an old-fashioned three-point play to take a lead they would never relinquish.



Concordia went on a 15-0 run over a course of just more than four minutes to lead 24-11 with just under ten minutes left in the first half. Tanksley would hit a pair of free throws to stop the Bulldog run. Concordia countered with a trey and then Tanksley hit another pair of free throws which was followed by a Simpson bucket to bring the 'Cats within ten at 27-17.



That would be as close as the Bobcats would be the rest of the way as they could not counter the Bulldogs runs with any of their own.



The hosts would eventually lead 44-25 at halftime.



Second Half Action



Back-to-back treys by Concordia sandwiched a bucket by Nate Townsen Jr. (Richton Park, Ill.). But again, the Bulldogs would go on another run and eventually had a 30-point lead at 62-32 at the 15:31 mark. They would extend their lead to 40 at 74-34 just three minutes later.



Peru State struggled both offensively and defensively and with three minutes remaining, the Bulldogs led by 50 at 104-54.





Team Statistics



The Bulldogs hit 40 of 70 field goals for 57.1% which included a remarkable 16 of 36 from long range for 44.4%. At the charity stripe, Concordia went 13 of 19 for 44.4%. Peru State connected on 20 of 58 field goals for 34.5% and made only 8 of 30 from behind the arc for 26.7%. The Bobcats did make 75% of their free throws as they hit 12 of 16.



Concordia had a huge rebounding edge as they grabbed 47 boards compared to 27 for Peru State. The Bulldogs dished out 28 assists while the 'Cats finished with 11.



The Bobcats struggled early in the contest with turnovers and finished with 16 while Concordia had 12. The Bulldogs blocked three shots while the 'Cats had one blocked shot. Concordia finished with eight steals and the Bobcats had five.



Peru Individual Statistics



Just two Bobcats finished in double figures in scoring with Tanksley leading the way with 18 points. Simpson added 12 on five of 10 shooting. Deonte McReynolds (Chicago) and Drew Switzer (Casper, Wyo.) each added seven points. Wil McCoy (Lincoln) finished with six points.



Tanksley also led the team with seven rebounds while Townsen Jr. added six. Switzer contributed three boards.



Switzer and Cade Connell (Arnold) each dished out three assists while Colley handed out two.



Simpson was credited with the lone block and five players each had one steal – Colley, Townsen Jr., McReynolds, Switzer, and Connell.



Upcoming Bobcat Contests



The Bobcats will be back home on Saturday, January 4, when they will start a stretch of ten-straight Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) contests. Peru State will host Mount Mercy (Iowa) at 2 p.m. The Mustangs are 7-6 overall and are 2-5 in conference action.



Saturday is the Foundation's Annual Alumni Basketball Reunion. All former men's and women's basketball players and coaches have been invited to attend. Those in attendance will be recognized between the games.



The following Wednesday, the 'Cats will be on the road as they head to Des Moines to take on Grand View at 7:30 p.m. The Vikings are 3-8 on the season and are 1-5 in the Heart.