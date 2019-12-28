The senior LT will sit out the game with an injury, per ISU

ORLANDO, Fla. — Iowa State will be without its most experienced offensive lineman in the Camping World Bowl.

Julian Good-Jones, who started a program-record 49 games in his career, will sit out the game today against Notre Dame with an injury, per ISU. The redshirt senior started all but two games in his career, moving between three positions on the line.

ISU coach Matt Campbell said earlier this week that Good-Jones was banged up in the loss to Kansas State. But as of Friday morning, Campbell said, "The only thing we’ll see is the health of everybody by the time we get to Saturday and kickoff. Right now we feel really confident about everybody."

Good-Jones, an all-Big 12 first team selection, worked with ISU trainers on the field at Camping World Stadium before each practice that was open to the media. He spent time on the field in practice during the open session, but ISU ran a few different lineups on the line, too.

Josh Knipfel could be the option at left tackle in Good-Jones' absence with Colin Newell sliding in at right guard. Don't be surprised if redshirt freshman Joey Ramos takes reps at left tackle, too.