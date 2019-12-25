Three Bobcat volleyball players received recognition by Gene Schinzel, Omaha World-Herald (OWH) sports staff writer, as part of the paper's All-NAIA/NCAA Division III Nebraska Volleyball Team.



Senior outside hitter Claire Cudney (Marysville, Mo.), senior setter Darlene Quinonez Holguin (Anthony, N.M.), and junior middle blocker Tyra Mollhoff (Lincoln) each earned honorable mention status.



For Cudney, this was her second-straight OWH recognition. For Quinonez Holguin and Mollhoff, it was their first time being recognized.





Cudney was named to the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Second Team in November while Quinonez Holguin was on the Heart Third Team. Mollhoff earned honorable mention recognition this year.



The majority of the OWH honorees received some recognition at the NAIA national level.