Two Peru State football players were named to the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska NAIA/NCAA Division III Football First Team. The honors were announced on Sunday by the paper and sports writer Gene Schinzel.



Named to the first team offense was sophomore offensive lineman Jackson Gilbert (Omaha). Earning first team defense recognition was senior defensive back Victor Hubbard (Corinth, Texas).



This was the second OWH All-NAIA/NCAA DIII Nebraska honor for Hubbard as he earned honorable mention last year. It was Gilbert's first time being recognized.



Five Bobcats were named to the honorable mention list for the Omaha honors. They included senior defensive lineman Luis Constantino (Varzea Grande, Brazil), senior defensive end Jordan Willis (Denver), senior defensive back Mardarius Adams (Lakeland, Fla.), junior kicker John Brady (Hickman), and junior linebacker Travis Reed (Hickman).



This was the second honorable mention recognition for Constantino and Willis.



Previously, Hubbard, Willis, and Reed had earned Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) North Second Team honors. Earning Heart honorable mention recognition previously were Constantino, Adams, and Gilbert.