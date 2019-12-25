Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Madi Kubik was named the VolleyballMag.com National Freshman of the Year on Monday.

A native of West Des Moines, Iowa, Kubik earned AVCA All-America honorable mention with 2.73 kills and 2.52 digs per set in her first year as a Husker.

Kubik, who had six double-doubles on the season, was the Big Ten and AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year, as well as an All-Big Ten Second-Team selection.

She was named the Big Ten Player of the Week once and the Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice during the regular season.

Freshman libero Kenzie Knuckles received honorable mention for the publication’s All-Freshman Team.