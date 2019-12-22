Matt Seabold and Austin Boyd.

Wherever you find one, you can bet the other is nearby.

They have been best friends for as long as either can remember. They were classmates all the way through school in the Burlington School District. They got in trouble together and found success together. They laughed together and cried together.

At the 2013 state wrestling tournament, Seabold and Boyd wrestled in the finals together and stood on the podium together.

Now, the longtime best friends are coaching together.

Seabold was named head wrestling coach at Burlington High School this year, taking over for Jay Huff, who resigned after last season. So one of the first things Seabold did when he got the job was call up his best friend and ask him to come on board and help.

Boyd jumped at the opportunity.

So Seabold and Boyd are back doing what they have loved since they were kids and hoping to give this years Grayhounds and future Grayhounds the same precious memories they have of their days on the mat.

"It's kind of nostalgic for us. We grew up wrestling together since I was four and he was five. We've wrestled together for 18 years now. It's cool that we've come full circle," Seabold said. "It's really cool, too, because we have Coach (Ross) Patton, who coached both of us at the high school. And then we have each other, who wrestled in the state finals together our senior year. It's just really a cool atmosphere. We have a lot of the same mentality because we were all brought up in the same system. We're all from here. It's cool because these kids can put names with faces. When we bring in alumni all the time and have them roll around with the guys. When the see, this is so and so who is on the board. This is so and so and they know what they did to get there. It's really cool to be a part of what we grew up in and kind of give back to everything that we were in."

"With Seabold coaching, he got the gig so he asked me if I wanted to help out. It turned out great and everything fell into place," Boyd said. "As long as I can remember we have known each other since we were babies. We grew up wrestling. We been wrestling together since and going to school together since. We've been pretty close. Traveling teams. Everything. We went to Fargo for Greco and freestyle. We did all of that. We went to all the camps together. Huff and Dalton Witte were along for the ride with us. It was kind of a trio there. We always traveled together."

Seabold and Boyd grew up together in Burlington and ran around with a group of kids that included Justin Boyd, Witte, Kolton Atkins and Drew Foster. All of them went on to be accomplished wrestlers at various levels.

Seabold and Boyd, along with teammate Dalton Witte, also a state placewinner, took turns beating up on one another in the BHS wrestling room for four years. It made of each of them a better wrestler. Often times, their toughest matches were right there in the wrestling room.

"We wrestled all the time, even in high school when he was at a heavier weight, he was my practice partner. He and Dalton. They were both a couple weights ahead of me. We all stuck together," Boyd said. "We were all pretty neck and neck. We all knew what each other was doing. That actually helped knowing their style of wrestling so we could defend the moves, too."

"Those were tough matches. I remember the three of us. We would go at it hard. There would be days where somebody would get a takedown and the next day another guy would get a takedown. It would go back and forth. That's what pushed each one of us to get to where we are at because we have guys that were fiercely competitive that we were going against every single day. We're all blessed to have each other growing up," Seabold said.

Seabold went on to earn All-America honors at Central College before returning to BHS as an assistant coach under Huff.

Boyd decided college wasn't the route for him and went out and got a job.

Now, the two former Grayhound greats are teaming up again to pass on the knowledge and passion they have for the sport to a new generation of wrestlers. They have plenty of moves and memories to draw from.

"We've been working really hard this year with Coach Seabold," BHS wrestler Owen George said. "We've been working on keeping up a higher pace and trying to be the best competitors we can be, get better in the wrestling room. That's what it's about for us this year."

"We have an amazing coaching staff," BHS wrestler Tyler Hartman said. "All three of them wrestled at a high level. I couldn't be more thankful to have a good coaching staff behind me."

"We all go way back since we were knee high. All the best memories I have of wrestling or with life have been with those guys. So it's cool to be able to have Austin come on staff and help us out, add to what me and Ross already have," Seabold said.

"I remember all of my moves. I'm maybe not as quick on reaction time using them, but I still know them pretty well," Boyd said. "There are a lot of young kids, new kids. You have to build on these newer, younger kids. Some of these more experienced kids already know and have a feel for what they want to do. It's kind of 50-50 with kids that have experience and then the younger, trying to build a program-type kids."