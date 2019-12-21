ISU top-10 in offensive pace

It doesn’t make a lot of sense. It’s absolutely counterintuitive. It really defies belief.

Iowa State, despite a history of playing small and fast, is operating at the quickest tempo of offense ever under fifth-year coach Steve Prohm while playing predominantly with lineups consisting of two traditional bigs. They’re faster than the Fred Hoiberg-holdovers in 2016 and the four-guard lineups of 2017 and 2019.

These Cyclones are playing quicker than them all, and if you’re skeptical to believe that, you wouldn’t be alone.

“I’m surprised to hear that because I feel we’re not playing fast enough,” sophomore point guard Tyrese Haliburton said. “We’re not getting in transition the way we’re capable of. I’m looking back at coach Prohm for sets lots of times when I should just be going. That’s something I feel I need to get better in because we definitely could be higher than we are right now because we can get out in transition more than we are right now.”

Designs on playing even faster aside, these Cyclones are playing at a blazing pace right now.

ISU is ranked 31st nationally in adjusted tempo, per the stats website KenPom.com. That would be the fastest team of the Prohm era, topping his first team which came in at 49th. They’d still be behind the fastest Hoiberg teams - which were ranked 12th and 10th his last two years at his alma mater - but speedy, nonetheless.

ISU’s overall tempo ranking, though, doesn’t truly tell the story of exactly how much the Cyclones are pushing the pace.

Their average offensive possession time is 14.9 seconds, 10th-quickest in the country. ISU averaged 16.6 seconds per possession the last two years - ranking outside the top-70 nationally - but are now just 0.4 seconds behind Hoiberg’s fastest team in 2015.

“Every day, it’s faster, faster faster,” ISU senior forward Michael Jacobson said. “We’re just going to try to keep pushing it.”

Prohm wants his team to play fast, though, he probably wouldn’t mind if it got dialed back a bit, especially with his team shooting so poorly from 3-point range (29.3 percent) while being excellent inside the arc (55.7 percent).

“We still have to take good shots,” he said Friday. “A perfect example, we finally get (the deficit) to six or seven against Iowa. They come down, we didn’t guard, they hit a three. We come down, we shoot a quick three - it was an open three, but was it the best three in that situation?

“We just have to make sure we’re taking good shots that that tempo, but we need to get that surge, we need to get people in rotation right away because we are a driving, paint-touch, post-feed team, and the numbers show it.”

Speed may not help the 3-point shooting numbers, but it could help the Cyclones avoid being put in positions where 3s are their best options as teams continue to throw zone defenses at them to dare them to shoot from distance.

“I’ve got to put more pressure on the rim bringing the ball up the floor,” Haliburton said, “so teams can’t really get set in the zone.

“It’s not all fast-break layups, it’s getting the ball up and down the court and getting into your stuff quicker.”

Playing fast can help create the shots at the rim that ISU hits at a high clip.

“I think we need it for us to be good offensively,” Prohm said. “We don’t need to get stuck in the halfcourt. We need to play off misses. We need to play with great pace. We need to change side of the floor. Obviously, we’ve got an elite point guard. That helps. We’ve got to put pressure on the rim.”

Ultimately, playing at a high tempo is in the DNA of a Cyclone program that has enjoyed more success over the last decade than ever before in program history.

“Coach Prohm, his system allows us to play that way,” Haliburton said. “It’s just the Iowa State way.”