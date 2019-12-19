It’s that time of year where giving and making people happy are as high as ever. It’s also the time of year where gifts don’t always come in the form of presents, but opportunities as well.

For three Van Meter High School football stars, they earned the gift of opportunity to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. Zach Madden, Blade Koons, and Hunter Coyle have all recently given their notice of collegiate commitments. Both Coyle and Koons will be headed to Sioux Center to be apart of the Dordt College football team while Madden will join up with Parker Fryar in Orange City as part of Northwestern Football.

All three individuals have been impactful to say the least for the Bulldogs in 2019. Coyle picked up 20 total tackles on the defensive side with two for a loss while Koons also delivered on 18.5 total tackles on the season. Both were strong secondary individuals who helped the feared Bulldog defense become so strong. Madden delivered on 33.5 total tackles on the season

On the offensive side of things, Koons was Van Meter’s leading receiver with 336 aerial yards and four scores on 14 receptions. Madden wasn’t far behind as his seven receptions went for 175 yards and three scores for an average of 25 yards per catch. Ultimately all three were part of a senior class that will not soon be forgotten and received strong praise from head football coach Eric Trudo during the season.

“This is a very strong senior class with a lot of athletes who know how to play the game of football well,” said Trudo. “They’re great team players and always willing to help the team out before themselves.”

Koons, Coyle, and Madden gave Van Meter football great memories during their respective tenures and now it’s off to the collegiate level.